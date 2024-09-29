Warren Beatty Health Update: Will the 87-Year-Old Come Out of Retirement?

Concerns about Warren Beatty’s health are nothing new.

After all, the 87-year-old has been a household name since the ’60s, and these days, he rarely appears in public. So it stands to reason that there would be occasional speculation about his overall condition.

The latest round of fears about the screen legend’s well-being began back in March when he was conspicuously absent from daughter Ella’s Broadway debut.

Warren Beatty speaks onstage during the screening of â€œHeaven Can Waitâ€ during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at The Hollywood Roosevelt on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for TCM)

Warren Beatty’s Health: Is There Cause For Concern?

That absence led several outlets to observe that Beatty has not made a public appearance since 2022.

“Hollywood insiders can’t help but wonder if he’s OK or very ill,” an insider recently told In Touch (via Yahoo! News).

“Everyone is starting to notice that he’s not around. Not being pictured in two years is a really big deal,” said a separate source, adding:

Warren Beatty poses with an award as he attends Museum Of The Moving Image 30th Annual Salute honoring Warren Beatty at 583 Park Avenue on November 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Warren is frail and still vain as hell. He doesn’t want to be seen in public.”

A third insider shared tells the outlet that they’ve “heard he’s very forgetful.”

That’s understandable at age 87. And Beatty certainly isn’t the first actor of his generation to step away from the spotlight.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend the premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Life Itself” at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on September 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, and many others have also left the Hollywood life behind.

And Beatty’s decision might have been partially prompted by the debacle that unfolded during one of his high-profile final public appearances.

The Oscar Incident

When Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway presented the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017, they announced La La Land as the winner.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Of course, Moonlight actually won the night’s top prize. Thankfully, the mistake was cleared up after a few minutes of confusion.

But all these years later, Beatty and Dunaway are still unfairly blamed.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement obtained by USA Today at the time.

“We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty attend The Actors Fund 2018 Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Obviously, Beatty and Dunaway are both living legends. And their legacies are unlikely to be tarnished by what was essentially a freak accident.

But it’s not hard to see how such a mix-up might lead someone to permanently swear off public appearances.

In any event, Warren’s 32-year marriage to Annette Bening is one of the most revered in Hollywood.

And at this stage in his life, Warren might just prefer to remain at home and enjoy his family.

It’s a privilege he’s certainly earned, and we wish him all the best.