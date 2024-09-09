Mykelti Brown SLAMS Robyn Brown for Inappropriate Funeral Behavior (YIKES!)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mykelti Brown just spilled some rather damning tea.

On Patreon over the weekend, the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, opened up more than usual about quasi step-mom Robyn and one particular issue that has stirred up tension within this formerly polygamous family.

It pains Robyn in a rather awful light, too.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

According to Mykeltki, as you can see in her full message below, things have “changed” between Robyn and a number of relatives due to “events” that took place at Garrison Brown’s funeral this spring.

The 25-year old was laid to rest in March, about three weeks after taking his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The son of Kody and Janelle, Garrison acknowledged suicidal tendencies in a text message the night before that caused his mother to exhibit grave concern.

She asked son Gabe to go check on his brother… and when Gabe did so, he discovered Garrison’s corpse.

Just awful and horrifying and SO, SO sad all around.

(Reddit)

“We won’t be talking about those events, [but] your not totally wrong,” Mykelti said cryptically on social media when the topic turned to Robyn and her relationship with her dad’s only legal spouse.

Brown didn’t elaborate. We aren’t about to speculate, either.

But it’s pretty obvious at this point that no one outside of Kody speaks to Robyn very much. If at all.

In her own recent interview, Meri Brown said she had no real contact with her ex or his wife and didn’t seemed interested in changing that any time soon.

Robyn Brown is a total mess in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

For her part, Robyn has said she’s extremely sad that her plural family is dead. That’s the term she used in an interview months ago with People Magazine.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn told this outlet after Christine, Janelle and Meri all walked out on Kody.

She added that she and her husband were “both going through a death separately” and said the break-up of the family is” messing with my identity,” continuing at the time:

“It’s not the future I wanted. I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us. You know, the grandparent ranch.

“That’s what I want.

“I don’t know how to let it go.”

Robyn Brown is the youngest of Kody Brown’s four wives. We’re not sure what she sees in the guy. (TLC)

Garrison committed suicide back on March 4.

Last week, his mother paid tribute to her son on the sixth-month anniversary of this tragedy.

“6 months ago today you went away,” the Sister Wives cast member wrote.

“You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

“I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay.

“I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”