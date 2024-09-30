Anna Delvey: Dancing with the Stars Preyed on Me, Exploited Me!

Anna Delvey is holding nothing back in the of her elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

After getting the boot from this competition early last week, Delvey actually told NBC News that she believes she was treated unfairly by executives and producers.

Anna Delvey in a promotional photo for Dancing with the Stars. (ABC)

“I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention,” the convicted felon told this outlet last Friday.

This, of course, is especially rich coming from Anna Delvey.

As we just cited, she is a convicted felon who is currently under house arrest.

Delvey was convicted in 2019 by a New York state court of three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny and four counts of theft of services, among other crimes, after she defrauded a number of individuals and businesses by pretending to be a German heiress.

Delvey served two years in prison and was released on parole in February 2021.

Her casting generated a great deal of controversy for Dancing with the Stars.

After an impressive first dance, Anna Delvey enjoys applause. Her Cha Cha partner was Ezra Sosa. (Image Credit: ABC)

As for using someone to drive up ratings?

Yes. That is literally the only reason this program selects any cast members; they choose people they think the public will want to watch and… we mean, come on. Do we really need to explain how television works?

Apparently so — to Delvey at least.

“It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better yet they chose to disregard that,” she added to NBC.

Anna Delvey did not make it very far on Dancing with the Stars. (ABC)

Several days ago, Delvey — who has to wear an ankle monitor — was eliminated after performing a quickstep routine with her partner, Ezra Sosa, to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See.”

“It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges’ given their nonsensical scoring,” the 33-year old further told NBC News.

“It’s supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest.”

Excuse us for a moment while we laugh uproariously over the idea that Dancing with the Stars is not a popularity contest.

On Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33, Anna Delvey introduced herself to the audience. This time, as a dancer. (Image Credit: ABC)

Last Wednesday, Delvey told Good Morning America that her favorite part of the experience was “getting eliminated.”

Viewers likely feel the same.

“I’m trying to start a new chapter moving past mistakes I made and regret when I was much younger,” Delvey told NBC News.

“Not sure when people will finally afford me that second chance and stop persecuting me so I have the opportunity to move on with my life.”