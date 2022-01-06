Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Robyn Brown Tries to Explain to Her Kids Why the Family Has Fallen Apart

Robyn Brown will sit down with her children for a difficult discussion on this Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives.

As previously detailed, the Browns have fallen apart more and more with each passing installment of this TLC series over the past few weeks... with Meri, Christine and Janelle all responding unfavorably to theirr husband's strict COVID-19 protocols.

How bad have things gotten?

Janelle told Kody to f-ck off last week.

We never thought we'd see the day.

In a clip from the upcoming January 9 episode, meanwhile, Robyn will gather some of her kids around to discuss the family's holiday plans.

(NOTE: The episode was filmed WAAAAAY back in November 2020.)

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, you see, had previously decided they would not be spending Thanksgiving with everyone due to Kody's COVID-19 guidelines, which has torn everyone apart, according to one of Christine's son.

Robyn, for her, confesses to the camera in this sneak peek that she's "frustrated" and "kinda hurt" by the two spouses' plans, yet she believes it's still vital to be up front with her children.

"Dad put together a list of all the things that each household has to do in order for the whole family to be able to get together," Robyn tells these kids.

"Basically, Janelle said that her household, they're not able to follow those rules."

With Christine and Janelle planning to spend the occasion in Utah with some of their other relatives, Robyn's daughter Aurora reacts in surprise.

And disappointment.

"They're the ones that are constantly, like, pushing for the family to get together," Aurora says on air.

"And when we finally have common ground on like, 'This is what we need to do,' they kinda just went, 'Screw it'? Basically?"

This is obviously a challenging spot for Robyn to be in, torn between her sons and daughters and sister wives.

In a confessional, Robyn explains the difficulties of having separate holiday plans while in a plural family.

"That's very natural for a mom to want to go see her kids that have moved out. You can't really do that in a plural family," she says.

"Where's Kody supposed to go? Janelle wants to go to this kid's house, Christine wants to go to this kid's house. Meri [Brown] wants to go to Mariah's house."

She continues:

"Even once my kids are grown and out of the house, it's going to be the same thing.

"As a plural family, you have to do things differently."

That's for sure!

Robyn is Kody's only legal wife and has long been considered his favorite wife.

She was willing last year to abide by his COVID rules and therefore spent more time with him than ever -- muchh to Robyn's chagrin.

“I did not sign up to be in this family to only have Kody in my life,” an emotional Robyn tells Meri in a separate clip from this same episode, released by Us Weekly.

“As much as I love Kody and it is great to have him around, it is stressing me out."