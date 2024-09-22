Janelle Lawyers Up Against Kody In a Showdown Over Coyote Pass 

Allow us to recap how Kody Brown is in for the fight of his life against his ex-wives on Sister Wives.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Christine Brown filed a lawsuit against the Sister Wives patriarch, seeking child support she is owed.

Now, after watching the latest episode of Sister Wives, it seems Kody is drowning in legal battles with his exes.

Including Janelle – and their fight is over the infamous Coyote Pass.

Janelle and her daughter Maddie visit property in Montana on an episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 Episode 2 Recap: The Battle At Flagstaff

For viewers tuning in to the new season of Sister Wives, it’s clear that a bit of time travel has taken place.

In the premiere episode of the show, producers explained that the season was showcasing events from the end of 2022. This was to address the lack of conversation about the death of Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison.

However, if issues between Kody and Janelle are what you crave, the second episode back delivered in spades.

We pick up with Janelle in Montana with her daughter Maddie and her husband, Caleb. The young couple is looking to buy some property and it sounds like Janelle is planning to move there with them.

This is a huge surprise – both delightful and unwelcomed, depending on who you ask – to the rest of the Brown family.

Christine is thrilled by the idea of Janelle finally leaving Arizona and making her own life. Robyn is devastated by the idea of Janelle being the latest family member to run for the hills. And Kody?

“Kody and I have no communication. Our relationship is over, but we both still live in Flagstaff,” Janelle explains.

“I don’t trust her anymore, so I don’t give her any information,” explains Kody.

Why Kody & Janelle Are At War

Each of Kody’s exes has a reason for seeking a divorce.

For Christine, it was regaining her independence. For Meri, it was escaping a person who showed no interest in her or her faith.

For Janelle, it was driven by their kids. Viewers have looked on as Kody’s relationship with the majority of his children has deteriorated, including with his oldest sons with Janelle, Gabe and Garrison.

After years for tension and drama, Janelle finally had enough, but as she explained in the episode, still hopes Kody will step up for his kids.

“Kody can still fix his relationships with his children,” Janelle suggests, but it doesn’t seem likely.

While Garrison and Gabe have yet to appear this season, the couple’s oldest daughter Madison has been a major focus.

A “Mama bear to an extreme,” according to Janelle, Maddie has solidly sided with her mother in the divorce and won’t give Kody an inch until he makes some attitude changes.

In turn, Kody calls Maddie a “fish for gossip.” Wonder where she learned that from.

“I have encouraged Kody to work any relationship out that he can with his kids,” shared Robyn in her confessional.” But I guess it’s been a two way street. Maddie hasn’t been reaching out to her dad either.”

Kody and Janelle are at odds over Coyote Pass and the future of their marriage in season 19. (TLC)

The Fate Of Coyote Pass

The bulk of the episode was spent focusing on the property the family bought after they left Las Vegas. Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, AZ was meant to be a sanctuary for the Brown family.

Each of the wives would’ve been able to build their own home and lay down roots there forever more.

But then the family broke apart and now, those who have left are eager to be bought out of Coyote Pass to start their next chapters.

Especially Janelle. But Kody outright refuses to play ball.

“We will pay off the property when the time comes, and I’m not giving you any details about what I’m doing or whatever because I’m tired of disclosing information that goes through the gossip mill of our broken family,” Kody shares in his confessional.

It’s his inability to play nice that prompts Janelle to tell Christine she’s prepared to get a lawyer. As they were never legally married, Janelle never got to go through the same process of division of assets. Now, she must find a way to get Kody to give her what’s rightfully hers, so their marriage can truly be over.

The situation has one person specifically very upset: Robyn.

No, not Kody! Why would it be Kody?!

“I don’t know how to let this all go,” says Robyn. “If Janelle moved it would devastate me.”

Well, prepare to be disappointed!

Kody Brown breaks down his feelings in the confessional during season 19. (TLC)

Kody Bashes His Sister Wives – Again

“Here’s the thing: I’m not willing to take blame for things that my wife or ex-wife is sitting there telling them that I did.”

That’s how Kody starts off the episode, one of his first sentences from the confessional.

By the episode end, while claiming he doesn’t see himself as “the victim,” he laments that his family has kicked him out of his own “club” as Meri announces she’s seeking a release.

In the family’s religion, a “release” is like a spiritual divorce. Without it, as Meri explains, she would be “sealed to him for eternity.”

It’s a good thing that she gets one, by the way, as while Kody laments on the mutiny of his wives, he actually says he was “bored” with Meri.

But more than that, Kody claims for perhaps the first time that he never had any plans to leave any of his wives, including Meri.

“I’m not playing the victim card. I wasn’t ever going to leave them,” Kody insists.

“Christine, Janelle and Meri all chose to have me leave the home.”

If this wording seems odd to longtime viewers, Kody attempts to explain that, per the rules of their church, a man cannot leave his marriage or request a release. Only a wife can do that. So, if he’s following the church’s rules, he was locked in no matter how he felt.

“ I’m just saying it’s just the way that it was and that I wasn’t ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn’t love them,” he added. “And maybe I made choices that separated us, but they eventually moved on.”

Well, can you blame them with talk like that?!