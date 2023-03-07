Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Doesn't See Robyn's Kids, And Not for Lack of Trying

Right now, all eyes are on disgraced Sister Wives villain Kody Brown.

Is he searching for a new sister wife? Fans might feel more shocked if he doesn’t.

For years, Robyn was the obvious favorite wife. Now, she’s just the only wife.

Robyn wasn’t the only one at arm’s length from many in the family. Her kids don’t really see the others, it seems.

Gwendlyn Brown explains it all on her latest reaction video for Sister Wives. Awww, you can see what looks like the remnants of her Valentine’s Day behind her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

If you have not been following Gwendlyn Brown’s commentaries on YouTube, you are missing out.

The 21-year-old Sister Wives star has a lot to say about the show and about her famous family.

Some of whom, well … don’t feel like close family these days.

Robyn Brown is all worked up and emotional in this scene from Sister Wives Season 17.

“I do still live in Flagstaff and I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” Gwendlyn confirmed.

“I invited them to my engagement party,” she shared.

“But I don’t know if she felt it wouldn’t be a safe space for them,” Gwendlyn admitted, “or they just decided they didn’t want to go.”

Robyn Brown looks a little irritated in this confessional from Season 17 of the hit show Sister Wives.

Gwendlyn and her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, held their engagement party just last month.

With that in mind, she told her fans and followers that it “seems that they’ve decided they don’t want to see me.”

And yes, that stung.

Gwendlyn Brown is engaged! She smiles broadly here alongside fiancee Beatriz Queiroz.

“Which, I mean, hurts my feelings obviously,” Gwendlyn expressed.

“But if I’m not a safe person for them,” she reasoned, “then I’m not a safe person for them.”

Gwendlyn added: “I do miss them completely, so much. I see all of the older kids every time that they’re in town. We’ll visit.”

Gwendlyn also detailed that, when it comes to other siblings, “the rest of us talk completely fine.”

She added that they also “visit” each other without these issues.

While many siblings can become estranged — temporarily or for life — after parents split, this is an unusual set of circumstances.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

For ages, Sister Wives fans could transparently tell that Kody favored Robyn over his other wives.

It wasn’t just that he divorced Meri (legally) in order to (legally) marry Robyn and thus adopt her kids. That part was a good thing.

Instead, the issue was that he neglected his other wives. Christine, in particular, realized that she was the “basement wife” — a trope among polygamist Mormons.

What, Christine Brown worry? The Sister Wives star is looking forward to 2023.

In November of 2021, Christine and Kody went public with their separation.

Their marriage had lasted 25 years.

Christine went on to live her best life, finding newfound happiness. She even grew closer with Janelle than ever before.

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown could both light up a room with their smiles. Together, they are positively radiant.

So Janelle ended up following in Christine’s footsteps.

And so did Meri, though in her case, it was Kody who decided that they were no longer married.

He seemed to essentially blindside her with the news. Fans saw the writing on the wall a decade ago.

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode.

Within a relatively short span of time, Kody lost three of his four wives. He also managed to alienate multiple adult children (particularly Janelle’s) with his behavior.

Perhaps the distance with Robyn’s kids that Gwendlyn described is some sort of isolated incident. Maybe.

But it feels like fallout from Kody’s choice and Kody’s drama.