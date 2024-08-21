Christine and Janelle Brown: We’re Sister Wives for Life!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you very likely know by now, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown no longer share a husband.

The former left her marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, while the latter did the same about a year later.

Just because these reality stars aren’t sharing an address or a lover any longer, however, this doesn’t mean the two won’t share a bond — for life.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“Different life paths, different dreams and life choices – but still Sisterwives,” Janelle captioned a lovely photo of herself and Christine via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20.

Added the mother of six:

“Looking forward to our next adventure.”

Janelle moved to North Carolina this summer, which means she and her close pal are now thousands of miles and two time zones apart.

You’re looking at promotional photos of Christine and Janelle Brown. (TLC)

But it’s clear these women will continue to make time for each other, especially in the wake of a family tragedy this past March after Janelle’s son, Garrison, took his own life.

Janelle and Christine reunited in July for the first time since this unimaginable incident.

The TLC personalities met up in Wyoming at the time, prompting Janelle to post a Reel Instagram from the trip and to pen the following caption along with it:

“We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed! Incredibly grateful for family. ❤️ #family #familyforlife #familyforever.”

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Looking ahead, meanwhile, we’ll see plenty of Christine and Janelle (along with Kody, Robyn and Meri) on Sister Wives Season 19, which premieres on September 15.

Here is the official network synopsis:

Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official ‘release’ (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff.

Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah.

While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him.

Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living