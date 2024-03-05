Garrison Brown’s Cause Of Death: Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Dead At 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Garrison Brown, son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died and the cause of death has been confirmed by police.

Fans of the TLC watched the young man grow up on the series, but sadly, at just 25 years old, Garrison is no longer with his family.

Both Janelle and Kody confirmed the news on their social media pages. Meanwhile, the police confirmed the cause of this death after responding the scene at his home.

Here’s what we know.

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Sister Wives‘ Star Garrison Brown Dead at 25



Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

She added: “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody posted the same statement on his own Instagram page, and both shared personal photos of their son to honor his memory.

So far, it does not look like any of his siblings – Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah – or the other ‘wives’ of his father have made a public statement at this time.

His Cause Of Death Confirmed

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff, Arizona Police Department confirmed the cause of death to People Magazine.

“On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.” The FPD confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide, suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lt. Hernandez’s statement to People continued, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

Following the boys passing, TLC also issued a statement: “We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

Garrison Brown On ‘Sister Wives’

Garrison has appeared on Sister Wives since day one. He was just a young boy when it first aired on TLC way back in 2010, introducing the world to his dad’s polygamous lifestyle in Utah.

Back then, his dad Kody was still married to multiple wives, Garirison’s mother Janelle being one of them. The pair divorced last year, and Garrison moved to Arizona, far away from his father.

Garrison’s journey to adulthood was showcased on the show often, specifically his ambition to enlist. He ended up serving his country as a member of the National Guard.

We send out deepest condolences to Garrison’s entire family at this terrible time.