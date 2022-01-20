Kody Brown Tells Christine She's an Awful Sister Wife, Ends Their Sexual Relationship

As you very likely know by now, Christine Brown left her selfish and awful husband in early November.

Or, at least, she announced this decision to the world at that time.

Based on footage from this Sunday's brand new episode of Sister Wives, however, it now appears as if the spiritual marriage between Christine and Kody was over long before the former broke such news on Instagram.

In this sneak peek (courtesy of People Magazine) Christine opens up about a challenging conversation she had with Kody about the "intimate side" of their relationship.

Simply put?

Kody talks way, way, way down to Christine in the video, stating simply that he's punishing her for acting out... by saying he'll never slip it in again.

Sorry. We don't mean to be inappropriate here.

But just consider what Kody apparently said to this spouse.

"He goes, 'I'm not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don't like your behavior. We'll see if you can be a good sister wife,' and all this," explains Christine in the clip.

"I'm like, 'Okay, so you don't want us to have an intimate marriage?' And he goes, 'No.'

"I'm like, 'That's not enough for me. I can't not have an intimate marriage.'"

Just... wow, right?

According to Christine, Kody took away his wife's sexual privileges because he was upset about the way she had been acting.

Earlier this season, Kody blasted Christine for being full of it in response to her take on Kody's strict COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The two have been at extreme odds throughout Sister Wives Season 16, which was filmed back in late 2020.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Christine explains that Kody told her that how he knows other couples who are no longer intimate, shrugging off his bedroom mandate as if it's not all that abnormal for spouses to abstain.

She adds that while the pair talked "a little bit longer," she eventually went to bed alone and Kody left that morning after making himself breakfast.

"I'm heartbroken," she says on air.

"My heart's shattered, to be honest with you."

Kody, of course, told Meri on Season 15 that he no longer feels any sort of spark with her, either.

Cut to this season and Meri admitting on camera that nothing has changed; the pair are nothing more than friends.

“Kody and I -- we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” Meri said at the time.

“I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

Alas, it doesn't sound like Kody has hopes of any kind. Not for him and Meri. Nor for him and Christine.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over," Christine adds in the People clip.

"And to be honest, I'm not okay with that. I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy. That's not a real marriage.

"I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Christine made that clear to fans on November 2, 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the 49-year old wrote then.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown."

Addressing the breakup in his own post, Kody said that "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," adding:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.