Meri Brown Has Been Totally Effed Over By Kody, Sister Wives Daughter Laments

Gwendlyn Brown is not done hurling shade at her father.

The 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, Gwendlyn got married this month.

She told YouTube subscribers, however, that Kody showed up TWO HOURS late to the event — and that he and his wife, Robyn, basically didn’t talk to anyone at all.

Sounds about right for Kody, doesn’t it?

Now, meanwhile, Gwendlyn has taken once again to her YouTube channel in order to express her sympathy for Meri Brown.

When asked by a follower how she felt about her father’s behavior towards Meri over the past several years, Gwendlyn admitted she was “shocked.”

“Like, that’s your first wife, ya know?” Gwendlyn said in this footage.

“I just feel like Meri in this whole situation — like, between the parents — is like the most victim of them all.”

The newly argued that not only was Meri “raised in this lifestyle” of polygamy… but she also married into it, and at one point, she and Kody were very much in love with one another.

Remember: Kody and Meri got married in 1994 and were seemingly happy.

Until, that is, Kody met Robyn and fell for Robyn and then divorced Meri so that he could get married to Robyn in 2010 and legally adopt her children from a previous marriage.

Last year, it came out that Kody and Meri hadn’t slept together for a decade.

Continued Gwendlyn on YouTube this week:

“She married this man and she was like, in love with him and he was like, in love with her.

“I’m pretty sure for a moment there — like, for a long moment there, like the majority of the time before the show [or] maybe the beginning of the show — she was the favorite wife, too.

“And now she’s basically being kicked to the curb completely.”

Meri, for her part, seems to be doing okay.

She hung on to a great deal of hope that things between her and Kody might turn around… but she’s been trying to adjust to the single life over the past few months.

Living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose. Laughing with friends and feeling all the joy. Doing all the things that I’m able and capable of,” wrote Meri this month on Instagram.

Being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am.

Addressing her fans, Gwendlyn said she remains close to Meri. And that she’ll always have the back of this Sister Wives cast member.

“He just dismisses her way too much for my liking,” she said of Kody and Meri, concluding on this topic as follows:

“Obviously she’s not perfect, for sure, and like, she’s had her faults — we all have, oh my God, so many — but in their situation, she definitely seems like the most, like, victim of it all.”

