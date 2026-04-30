David Allan Coe Cause of Death: Country Music Legend Passes Away

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We have sad news to report from the world of country music today.

David Allan Coe — the “outlaw” artist best known for such hits as “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” and “The Ride” — has passed away at the age of 86.

News of Coe’s death comes courtesy of a statement from his representative:

Photo of David Allan Coe (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“David is a musical treasure,” the representative said. “Even in his years of declining health, David appreciated all of the fans.”

“One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time [and] never to be forgotten,” his wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, told Rolling Stone.

“My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either.”

While no cause of death has been given, Coe’s health had been declining for several years.

In 2015, a semi-truck broadsided his Suburban at a Florida intersection after he ran a red light at 1:30 a.m.

Coe suffered broken ribs, bruised kidneys and 48 stitches in his head.

Throughout his career, Coe not only sang about the outlaw life he embodied it through brushes with the law and a rebellious streak that might have prevented him from gaining greater fame.

“Coe may have had some hits, but it is records like this that make one wonder if there was not a conspiracy to marginalize him and make him fail,” wrote music critic Thom Jurek in an album review.

“Coe is a brilliant songwriter well into the 21st century, and deserves to be lauded along with the likes of [Willie] Nelson and [Waylon] Jennings and Kristofferson and Newbury — and even Cash.”

Coe is survived by his wife and five children, including Tyler Mahan Coe, who gained fame with the “Cocaine and Rhinestones” podcast, which documents the scandalous history of country music.

Our thoughts go out to the entire family at this incredibly difficult time.