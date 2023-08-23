Kody and Robyn Brown: Forget It! We’ll Never Build on Coyote Pass!

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have abandoned all hope.

Of living happily ever after as a couple, following the exodus of the former’s three other sister wives?

Not quite.

But of constructing their dream home on the property they purchased all the way back in 2018?

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown don’t look thrilled in this split screen picture of the couple. (TLC)

It very much seems that way.

On the Sister Wives Season 18 premiere, Janelle Brown talked openly about using her portion of this land in Flagstaff to eventually build a house in which her daughter, Savannah, could one day live.

She mentioned on air how she thought the family would be “further along in the building process” at this point, which isn’t really saying much.

Considering there’s been no building of any kind of the land over the past five years.

Kody Brown stares down Christine in this scene from the Sister Wives Season 18 opener. (TLC)

But while Janelle still has dreams about what could be… Kody and Robyn don’t appear to share the same vision.

“Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass – at least not at this point,” a source now tells The Sun.

“There have been no talks whatsoever. It’s very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are.”

At one point, Kody talked openly about building each of his four sister wives their very own home, creating some sort of polygamous compound at Coyote Pass.

Kody Brown has an odd look on his face in this look at the former polygamist on Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

This never came to be, however.

And it never will, considering Christine, Janelle and Meri have all left their relationships with the father of 17.

“Meri’s life is in Utah now and especially after she and Kody divorced, she has no plans to be living anywhere close to her ex,” this same Sun insider says.

The outlet previously reported that Christine, who also moved to Utah, signed over the parcel in her name to Kody and Robyn for $10 on July 28, 2022.

She wants nothing to do with the guy, either, especially now that she’s engaged to David Woolley.

Kody Brown is featured in this poster for a new season of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Over the years, we’ve documented how Kody has seemed hard up for cash, having begged, pleaded and applied for a home loan in the past, for example.

He’s not even trying to pretend at this point, either.

“I don’t think we’re going to be building on this property by spring,” Brown said on the August 20 return episode. “Coming up with money to pay off Coyote Pass… very difficult.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on TLC on Sunday nights.

