Gwendlyn Brown's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn't Know Have Respect for Family Members

Gwendlyn Brown’s fiancée has something to say about her future father-in-law.

In a new YouTube video, Beatriz Queiroz held nothing back when it comes to the Sister Wives patriarch, who has been dumped by three of his spiritual spouses over the last year-plus.

“Kody’s an interesting character. He is energetic and fun. He’s a fun guy,” Queiroz said while sitting alongside Kody’s daughter this week.

“I just, sometimes when he says certain things, I don’t like it.”

Meaning what, exactly?

“I don’t like the way that he talks to you at all,” she told Gwendlyn, whose mother, Christine, walked away from Kody in November 2021.

“He’s super fun. I really like Kody,” Gwendlyn added.

“I don’t think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members — and one in particular, I care too much for to have somebody talk in mean manners.”

Gwendlyn Brown is engaged! She smiles broadly here alongside fiancee Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendyn has been especially candid of late when it comes to her parents.

In December, she spoke candidly about her reaction after her mom told her she was leaving her dad.

“I was like, you’re leaving? Good for you!” Brown said that month in a YouTube video, recounting how her mother broke the break up news to her:

“She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her. Obviously I love he and I visit her all the time.

“But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now.”

Queiroz — who got engaged to the reality star in December — also opened up on Valentine’s Day about adjusting to being part of Gwendlyn’s polygamous family.

“It’s definitely harder to get close to everyone because there is so many of them,” she explained.

“And I’m used to family being very close and my memory’s not great, so memorizing all their names and stuff, it’s hard.”

Last week, Gwendlyn discussed the estrangement between her father and some of his 18 kids in a separate YouTube video.

“He really has changed,” Gwendlyn said of her father.

“The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren’t as opinionated.”

“Now, we’re adults and we have our opinions,” she continued.

“We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren’t as opinionated.”

Back in January, Gwendlyn further expanded on her relationship with Kody following his split from her mother, Christine.

“It’s very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad’s sweet to me now,” she said at the time.

“We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t be angry with each other as much.”

She added, in pointed fashion:

“But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit.”