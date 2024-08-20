Taylor Swift Appearing at DNC to Finally Endorse VP Kamala Harris?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Will Taylor Swift be showing up at the DNC?

Swifties, along with much of America, expects Taylor Swift to endorse Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House.

Now that the Democratic National Convention is underway, numerous high-profile and influential guests will be among them.

Will Taylor take a break from her Eras Tour to stop by Chicago and lend the campaign some of her star power?

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift appear at the DNC?

Taylor Swift has been filling arenas all over the globe for many months. The Eras Tour has seen Taylor officially achieve billionaire status.

The DNC will not need Taylor’s help to fill seats. Vice President Harris’ appearances across the nation have attracted massive crowds as she and Governor Tim Walz whip up enthusiasm among voters.

But Taylor, who has very judiciously used her massive platform for political statements in the past, would be a welcome addition to the lineup. And showcasing a popular, relevant celebrity would help further draw contrast with the collection of has-beens and “who?” of conservative celebrities.

Vice President Kamala Harris greet U.S. President Joe Biden as First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff look on at the end of the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

However, according to a report from Deadline, Taylor Swift will not appear at the DNC. And there’s a good reason for that.

“Everybody loves Taylor, but having her here would overshadow everything,” a DNC inside source explained.

“Think about it,” the insider then reasoned. “No one would remember a word the Vice President said in her acceptance speech. All the headlines would be about Swift.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

The DNC is about the 2024 Election, not entertainment

“That doesn’t help us right now,” the insider summarized of the suggestion of Taylor Swift speaking at the DNC.

Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed surges in popularity. However, celebrity superstars can sometimes distract from important messaging.

Sometimes these moments are funny, like Clint Eastwood’s chair skit at the RNC in 2012. But there’s too much at stake in 2024 to aim for star power over politics.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo Credit: Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

In many ways, Vice President Harris’ campaign has benefited from a new approach. Galvanizing voters who felt disillusioned.

Some felt disillusioned by President Biden’s performance at the first — and his final — debate. Others have expressed frustration and despair over the Biden Administration’s enabling of Israel’s ongoing campaign against the people of Gaza.

The Harris/Walz campaign could certainly benefit from Taylor Swift’s potential endorsement. But even if they receive it, an endorsement is a far cry from a DNC speech.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

She’s not going to endorse Trump, is she?

Obviously, disgraced former president Donald Trump seems to feel obsessed with Taylor Swift. Some of his fans have even used controversial plagiarism software to manufacture images of Taylor endorsing him.

But she has not. And it’s fairly safe to say that Taylor will not, either. Though Taylor does not often weigh in on political matters, she has made her political leanings clear in the past.

One could argue that part of the core of Trump’s frustrations in recent decades has been not receiving love from people like Taylor Swift. His groupies tend to include has-beens and geriatric weirdos like himself, and deep down … that has to be driving him up the wall.