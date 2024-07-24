Jon Voight Condemns Daughter Angelina Jolie In Explosive Interview

Reading Time: 4 minutes

You know how Jon Voight calls out Angelina Jolie on social media? Well, now he’s doing it in interviews.

He is consistent, if nothing else.

For years, Jon Voight has loudly attacked other celebrities and more than half of the people of this country for their views.

Ostensibly, it’s over political disagreements. And it’s not just with any celebrities; he goes after the ones he is related to also.

Most recently, he lashed out against his daughter, Angelina Jolie, over her advocacy for Palestinians amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza. He claims that she has been essentially brainwashed.

Yeah, even Oscar winners are having this fight with their parents.

Jon Voight attends the “Megalopolis” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Jon Voight calls out daughter Angelina Jolie for her ongoing support of human rights for Palestinians

In a bizarre story that many on social media have referred to as a “puff piece“, Variety presented an interview with Jon Voight. For some reason.

During the interview, Voight spun conspiracy theories (no surprise there). One of his apparent favorites is one of the most vocal antisemitic dogwhistles of the past decade.

However, he says that “antisemitic” conspirators have corrupted Angelina Jolie, his daughter, using “propaganda” to convince her to advocate for human rights.

Jon Voight attends the “Megalopolis” press conference ahead of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Though Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie have made some degree of reconciliation, Variety reports that “Angelina wishes him well, but does not speak about him publicly.”

The same can not be said of her father.

The Variety writer, who seems to have an inexplicable soft spot for Voight, notes that the actor repeatedly brings up Jolie’s opposition to Israel’s war crimes against the people of Gaza.

“She has been exposed to propaganda,” Voight insisted, apparently without substance. “She’s been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

Indeed — refugees are able to effectively flee from war zones. The IDF is not allowing their victims to escape.

Angelina Jolie attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jon Voight On Distance From Angelina Jolie and Being ‘Another Mind’

“It’s hard for me to talk to her about this,” Voight said to explain why he doesn’t talk to his daughter about this directly rather than on Instagram.

“She doesn’t really want to share this kind of stuff,” he added, “because she’s of another mind about it.”

One would think that would be enough reason for her father to keep his daughter’s name out of his mouth.

Sadly, it sounds like he just can’t help himself.

He carries on: “She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she’s in the loop of the United Nations.”

Now, since you’ve heard his side, seems only fair you should hear hers.

“What happened in Israel is an act of terror,” Jolie said in an October 2023 statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge.”

Who sounds more reasonable to you?

Disgraced former Donald Trump speaks with actor Jon Voight outside of the Oval Office during his occupancy of the White House on January 28, 2020 (Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Jon Voight Calls Angelina ‘Naive’ & ‘Brainwashed’

As the interview carries on, Voight doubles down on his critism of his child, grouping her alongside “naive” activists who say there are over 5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank.

“They’re dupes who never get outside of their bubble,” he said, noting that Jolie is one of those “naive dupes.”

“I love my daughter. I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the UN. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing.”

Well, it doesn’t sound like he doesn’t want to fight with his daughter.

It does make sense that Angelina Jolie does not try to discuss this with her father.

As many people have discovered in recent years, sometimes a relative latches onto a lie. You cannot reason with someone who is beyond reason. Obviously.

What Jon Voight has decided to become is a sad thing. Sadder, by far, for Angelina Jolie.