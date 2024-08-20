‘Divorce In The Black’ Sequel: Is Tyler Perry Planning A Second Flick For Amazon?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black was a smash hit movie in the summer 2024. Naturally, fans almost immediately started to ask the question if a sequel could be in the works.

While a definitive answer hasn’t come from Perry or Amazon who distributed the film yet, there are some very good signs that neither will let the golden opportunity of a sequel pass them by.

Let’s dive in…

Taylor Polidore, Tyler Perry, Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and Richard Lawson attend Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry’s 4 Film Deal With Amazon

In 2022, Tyler Perry inked a four flick deal with Amazon. Under the agreement, Perry would write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video.

Given the success of some of his other films for the streamer, including “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “For Colored Girls,” it was a no-brainer.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Divorce in the Black is only his second film from the agreement; his first debuted in 2023, Black, White & Blue.

That film starred Kat Graham as Fela Blackburn, whose life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn, at the hands of a police officer.

So, with two films down and two more to go, there is plenty of room for a sequel to Divorce in the Black to be in the cards.

Especially considering how successful it was.

Cory Hardrict and Meagan Good attend Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” exclusive first look during the 2024 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 13, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images for ABFF)

‘Divorce In The Black’ Helps Skyrocket Amazon Subscriptions

Numbers don’t lie and despite having a mixed reception from fans – and zero rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics – Divorce in the Black drew strong viewership.

Nielsen reported that it hit more than 498 million minutes watched in its first four days of availability on Amazon Prime Video, according to Variety. Plus, according to Amazon, the soapy drama drove more sign-ups to Prime Video in the U.S. than any Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie to-date.

That’s nothing to scoff at!

To put it all in perspective, the flick debuted on the Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, where it came in as the No. 3 movie of the July 8-14 viewing window behind Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and “If” on Paramount+.

Those are two huge films to coincide with!

So, from a business standpoint, it makes sense to invest in a sequel.

But does the story allow for it? That’s where things get a bit tricky.

Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black’ Ending, Explained

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in Black.”

In the film, Meagan Good plays Ava, a preacher’s daughter who will do anything to save her marriage – until she realizes her marriage isn’t worth saving.

It’s typical Tyler Perry fare: an abused woman finds love with a better man and Meagan plays her part very well. Very Jennifer Lopez in Enough.

But eventually, her husband, Dallas, played by Cory Hardrict, decides to stick it out with her just when she finds comfort in her longtime friend-turned-lover, Benji (Joseph Lee Anderson).

And that’s where it all gets complicated.

In an act of revenge, Dallas’ crime-ridden family attacks Ava’s father and pastor, Clarence (Richard Lawson). Finally having enough of him, she goes to the police for help. They in turn regretfully explain they can’t do anything to Dallas without proof. So, she goes to get some.

Ava’s plan is to bait Dallas into coming over to her house. When he arrives, he expects to see in the arms of her new lover, but even without him there, his temper sends him into a rage and he hits her repeatedly.

Bruised and bloodied, Ava tells Dallas she’s calling the police so he can be arrested. As you can imagine, that only adds fuel to the fire. In the end, Ava is forced to turn a gun on Dallas to protect herself.

With one shot, she kills him as he charges at her.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend Tyler Perry’s “Divorce In The Black” New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Would Meagan Good Return for A Sequel?

Now, that seems like a clean, wrapped up story, with no room for a sequel – but remember, Dallas comes from a crime family.

It could be all too easy for someone else in Dallas’ pack to pick up where he left off in an act of revenge. And we’ve got our eyes set on his mother.

Even though Ava tells his family that she’s not happy that her ex-husband is dead in the end, Dallas’ mother does not believe her, and gives her a look like all but screams see you in the sequel.

As we’re only speaking in hypotheticals at the moment, it’s hard to say if Meagan would be game to do another. Of course, a sequel wouldn’t really make sense without her.

But she did speak fondly about working on the film and especially enjoyed being able to speak directly to women who are in abusive relationships to help them find hope.

“I would tell them that they’re lovable, worthy, and that they don’t have to settle and that they don’t deserve any of the things that they’re going through,” she said in an interview with OUT Magazine about her message to women in abusive relationships.

“I would also tell them God will bring the right person at the right time. Sometimes the part of that journey is just being by ourselves, you know, and understanding our value and our worth and really just loving ourselves and, you know, if it’s meant to be the right person, right time, and that’s it, you know, but don’t settle, because that’s not what you deserve.”