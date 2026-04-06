Rebecca & Terry Crews Reveal Her Parkinson’s Battle, Treatments

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Monday was a bittersweet day for The Today Show.

Appropriately, Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, had some highs and lows to share.

She opened up about her diagnosis — and about the life-improving treatments that she’s undergoing to manage her symptoms.

Meanwhile, her famous husband was there by her side to support her.

Actor Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews appear on The Today Show on April 6, 2026. (Image Credit: NBC)

Rebecca King-Crews was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015

On Monday, April 6, Rebecca King-Crews revealed her Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

As a guest on The Today Show alongside her husband, the 60-year-old shared that this was not new information to her — but now, she’s making it public.

She originally got her diagnosis over a decade ago, in 2015.

King-Crews revealed that her reason for coming forward is because she recently underwent a procedure.

On Today, she shared that it helped “with the symptoms on one side of my body.”

The treatment was still recent enough that she’s still recovering.

But, with recovery, she’s seeing further improvements in her Parkinson’s symptoms.

“I’m seeing improvement,” she detailed.

“I’m able to write my name, my dates,” King-Crews listed.

She raved: “I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years.”

Craig Melvin speaks to Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews as the latter reveals her diagnosis. (Image Credit: NBC)

These procedures have lengthy recovery periods

Rebecca King-Crews shared that she will “still” be “in recovery” for another three months.

In that time, she expects to see additional fine motor control on her right side.

Her upcoming treatment, which is scheduled for September, will address symptoms across the left side of her body.

She is looking forward to it — especially because, with increased control on one side, she notices what her untreated limbs are doing more and more.

During the interview, viewers even saw a clip of her untreated symptoms — as she had to be off of her meds for a few days before the procedure. It is a lot to live with.

The ‘Today’ Show aired footage of Rebecca King-Crews during her treatments for Parkinson’s disease. (Image Credit: NBC)

Seated by her side, Crews praised his wife as a “superhero.”

He called her the “rock” of their family, despite her health struggles.

They are the parents of five children: Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey, and Isaiah.

In addition to her previously secret battle with Parkinson’s, King-Crews also beat a stage 1 breast cancer battle back in 2020.

That is more than her — or anyone’s — fair share of health struggles.

On ‘The Today Show’ on Monday, April 6, Rebecca King-Crews discussed the details of her procedures. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘I’m choked up just thinking about it’

“Watch[ing] her go through what she [went] through the last 10 to 12 years has been very, very hard,” Crews expressed to Today viewers.

He listed: “The tremors, the not sleeping, the loss of balance.”

On a more positive note, Crews continued: “But to watch her write her name for the first time in three years, let me tell you.”

He admitted: “I don’t know what to say, I’m choked up just thinking about it.”

We wish King-Crews the very best in her ongoing recovery and treatments.