Donald Trump Finally Wins Coveted Taylor Swift Endorsement – With AI’s Help

Before he wages a holy war against Taylor Swift, Donald Trump is trying to make peace.

In the most Donald Trumpian way possible.

As you also may have heard, members of the Republican Party are petrified that Swift is going to endorse Kamala Harris for President any day now.

No one more so than Donald, who was already an angry Trump about her possible endorsement of Joe Biden.

As of yet, Taylor has not said one way or the other, and during her silence, Trump is trying to get as many possible Swifties on his side as possible.

Even if it means using TECHNOLOGY!

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Has Endorsed Him by Posting AI Images

With less than 100 days left until the November election and Kamala creaming Trump in every national poll imaginable, desperate times called for desperate measures for the former Prez.

On August 18, a few days after Trump and his team accused Kamala and her running mate of using AI to manipulate the crowd size of at their rallies (which they didn’t), Donald took to Truth Social to share some real, fake photos.

He started off by sharing several screenshots of X posts showing women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts.

While it might be perfectly true that there are Taylor fans who will vote for him, the photos he shared all looked doctored.

If that weren’t enough, one of the screenshots he shared was of a satire news article claiming that the cancellation of Swift’s shows in Vienna due to a thwarted terrorist plot led Swifties to turn to Trump.

But perhaps the biggest swing was a picture of Taylor Swift photoshopped as Uncle Sam next to the message: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump captioned the post.

Wow – this is, sad. But it also isn’t the first time he’s tried to force an endorsement out of Taylor during this campaign.

Trump Feels Taylor Swift Owes Him An Endorsement

Just prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on last February, Trump shared a lengthy message on Truth Social.

Given that Taylor was set to be at the game to cheer on BF Travis Kelce, Trump felt it was a good time to remind the billionaire superstar all he had “done” for her.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” the aspiring Commander-in-Chief wrote on this platform, adding at the time:

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

For some quick context:

The Music Modernization Act updated copyright law to better adapt royalty and licensing payments to the age of music streaming.

It was a strong bipartisan effort supported by both the House and Senate … unanimously.

Dina LaPolt, a lawyer who worked on the law, noted to Variety at the time:

“Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”

Trump Plays Nice To Taylor In Hopes She’ll Endorse Him – Or Continue To Stay Quiet

Wait, so Donald Trump doesn’t understand how the government works? And/or he just told the public a major lie?

We. Are. Shocked.

Concluded Trump in this desperate plea for attention for affection:

“There’s no way [Swift] could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Back in 2020, Taylor Swift did endorse Joe Biden.

Despite all the talk about how she’s some kind of government asset and how the NFL worked with the White House to rig the Super Bowl (claims actually made by certain individuals), the singer has never been particularly political active.

She’s occasionally encouraged her legion of fans to simply go out there and vote, which we’re pretty sure is the point of living in a Democracy.

Trump, however, is likely afraid that these Swifties will vote for Kamala Harris instead of him this November, now that the tide has change to the first female presidency being on the line.

Swifties For Kamala: When Will The Mastermind Weigh In?

As we said, Taylor has been hush hush since Kamala took over the Democratic nomination from Joe Biden.

But that’s likely intentional.

Experts keep reiterating that the highly influential superstar is likely delaying her public endorsement of Harris to ensure maximum impact at the polls this November.

She hold the power and she knows it – and so does Trumpy!

Because in truth, while she’s never bad mouthed him directly, she’s been very clear that she’s not a fan indirectly.

Case in point: in an interview with The Guardian back in 2019, Taylor explained that she started to become more politically active following Trump’s defeat of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the end of the 2016 election cycle.

“The things that happen to you in your life are what develop your political opinions,” she told the publication. “I was living in this Obama eight-year paradise of, you go, you cast your vote, the person you vote for wins, everyone’s happy! This whole thing, the last three, four years, it completely blindsided a lot of us, me included.”

So, if you think she’s not going to be giving Kamala her allegiance, you’re delulu, Mr. Trump!