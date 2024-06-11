Donald Trump Calls Taylor Swift ‘Unusually Beautiful,’ Suggests Her Liberal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump is once again expressing his views regarding Taylor Swift.

And once again, his supporters and her fans probably wish the embattled presidential candidate would just keep quiet on this particular matter.

Trump’s latest remarks about Taylor come courtesy of an upcoming book by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 01, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift

“She’s got a great star quality. She really does,” Trump says of Taylor in Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass (via Page Six).

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal,” the former president continued.

“She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Trump went on to admit that he doesn’t “know” Taylor’s music “well” before speculating about her political beliefs:

“But she is liberal, or is that just an act?” he asked Setoodeh.

“She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,” Trump continued.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters during a Turning Point PAC town hall at Dream City Church on June 06, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Trump delivered remarks and took questions from the audience during the ‘chase the vote’ town hall. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“Garth Brooks is liberal. Explain that! How does it happen? But he’s liberal. It’s one of those things…”

Setoodeh writes that Trump then “trail[ed] off.”

Taylor Is Not a Fan of Trump’s

Taylor kept her political views to herself for much of her career, and her friendship with Karlie Kloss (who is married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner) led many to believe that she might be a closet member of MAGA Nation.

But the pop icon set the record straight in 2018 when she publicly endorsed Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she explained on Instagram at the time.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

In 2020, Taylor endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy, telling V magazine at the time that she thought he had “a chance to start the healing process [the US] so desperately needs.”

That same year, Taylor tweeted about her desire to “vote [Trump] out in November.”

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Taylor vs. Trump: The Battle Continues

At one point, she accused the then-president of exacerbating existing racial tensions for the benefit of his campaign:

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Taylor tweeted during the 2020 election.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she added, before tagging Trump.

So yeah, Trump probably won’t be dancing to The Tortured Poets Department while he’s on the campaign trail this summer.

But he should definitely resist the temptation to start a feud with Taylor. After all, he’s got bigger problems to deal with these days.