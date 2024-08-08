Taylor Swift: Will She Endorse Kamala Harris? (Heck, Has She Already?!?)

As previously reported, Taylor Swift doesn’t have the Presidential election on her mind.

Not at this very moment at least.

Not after a terrorist threat by ISIS forced the singer to cancel her concerts in Vienna this week. Scary, scary stuff.

Taylor Swift soaks in the applause while performing in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Thankfully, the threat was thwarted and thankfully Swift, her fans and everyone associated with the superstar’s orbit is okay.

This brings us back to the topic of the Presidential election.

Based on her personal beliefs, and based on the fact that Donald Trump is a deranged racist felon who has trashed Taylor over the years, we somehow doubt Swift is doing to endorse Trump for the highest office in the land.

No matter how much he basically begs for the artist’s approval.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

But when it comes to Kamala Harris?!?

Swift has made it clear in the past that she is liberal and she famously voiced her opinion back in 2018 in support of a Democratic Senate nominee in Tennessee.

Considering how close this year’s Presidential election will be… considering the massive influence Taylor has on her fan base… and considering the stakes of who will be sitting in the Oval Office in a few months… Swift simply has to speak her mind on this topic in public, right?

Some folks believe she already has.

Taylor Swift does her amazing thing at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 2024. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift, who is currently on her European leg of the history-making and record-breaking Eras Tour, posted a montage of photos honoring her shows in Warsaw, Poland, late Tuesday night.

On the seventh slide, a silhouette of what looks like Kamala Harris is seen waving behind Swift onstage.

“It really feels like it should be a bigger deal that Taylor Swift left a shadow of Kamala on her Instagram post but I don’t really see anyone talking about it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another agreed as follows: “[Swift] is lowkey endorsing @KamalaHarris on @instagram. No public statement yet, besides this pic.”

The thing is, looking at other photos from Swift’s recent tour stops, it seems as though silhouette in question is of one of her background singers… as those shadows regularly appearing on the backdrop during her live show.

Taylor Swift during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Swift, you have to believe, wouldn’t exactly make her endorsement in such a subtle manner.

When the time comes for Taylor to get involved? To endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz? To come out against the very weird and creepy Trump and J.D. Vance?

We’ll know it for certain.

And the endorsement will almost definitely center around Swift’s cats.