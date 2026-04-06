Mark Consuelos Reveals Death of Father: ‘Such a Fascinating Man’

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We have sad news to report from the world of television today.

Saul Consuelos, the father of Live With Kelly and Mark host Mark Consuelos, has passed away.

Mark and wife Kelly Ripa shared the news with viewers on this morning’s broadcast.

TV personality Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Camilla Consuelos and Saul Consuelos attend the premiere of “Off the Rez” during the 2011 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 26, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Two weeks ago today, my father passed away after a long bout with an illness. He passed away peacefully,” Consuelos shared on air. “Such a fascinating man.”

Kelly also offered a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law, calling him a deeply meaningful presence in their lives.

“You were blessed more because you knew him his whole life. I only got to know my father-in-law for 31 years. But they were the best 31 years of my life,” Ripa said.

“I can honestly say I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will. He was the greatest person I’ve ever known. He really is so symbolic of everything you are.”

Consuelos also reflected on his father’s immigrant journey and lifelong dedication to service.

On ‘Live With Kelly and Mark,’ Kelly Ripa reads a study to the audience and to Mark Consuelos. (Image Credit: ABC)

“He came here from Mexico in his early teens. He immigrated here from Mexico, he served his country for 30 years. Ended up in Special Operations Command in Tampa,” Mark said.

“This young kid from Mexico just got his education through the Navy… brilliant, got his master’s while I was a kid and he loved this country so much.”

On the show, Mark also shared how Saul taught him through hands-on experience rather than lectures, shaping the skills he carries into adulthood.

“If you asked him what time it was, he would tell you how to build a watch,” Consuelos said. “There were a lot of lectures… I learned the most by just watching him.”

On air, Kelly Ripa describes a thoughtless neighbor’s actions while Mark Consuelos watches on. (Image Credit: ABC)

Ripa noted how involved Saul was in their family’s life, especially when Mark was away for work.

“A lot of times you’d be away working and we would take the show on the road and your dad would come on remotes to take care of the kids so I could go to work,” she recalled.

She also marked how hard the loss has been for their three adult children.

“This is their first loss they’ve ever experienced in their lives,” Ripa said.

Consuelos concluded by sharing that he was grateful he had the chance to say goodbye before his father’s passing.

“I was able to thankfully get down there and say goodbye,” he said. “I knew I had to keep on going, especially during that time… I know he’s there watching.”

Our thoughts go out to the entire Consuelos family at this incredibly difficult time.