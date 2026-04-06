Jessica Simpson Endures Awkward Encounter With Nick Lachey as New Boyfriend Is Identified

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been an eventful week in the life of Jessica Simpson.

First, multiple outlets claim to have identified Jessica’s new love interest.

Yes, according to Page Six, Ms. Simpson is having a fling with a Nashville-based musician named Thomas Eisenhood.

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Eisenhood is reportedly a saxophone player who was once part of the band Stoop Kids and now makes his living as a session musician.

After several years in which she focused first on acting and then on her fashion empire, Jessica has returned her attention to music.

She’s also ditched LA in favor of spending most of her year in Tennessee.

Apparently, Thomas fits in perfectly with her new life.

But insiders tell Page Six that the couple is taking things slow, and Eisenhood has not yet met Jessica’s three kids.

Jessica was married to Eric Johnson for over a decade before the two went their separate ways

Speaking of Jessica’s exes, it seems she recently had an unexpected run-in with her first husband, Nick Lachey.

According to TMZ, Jessica and Nick found themselves in first class on the same flight to Hawaii earlier this week.

“Nick turned bright red when he realized Jessica was on board,” the outlet reports.

Apparently, Jessica even changed seats with another passenger so that she wouldn’t have to interact with Nick.

Yes, even after all these years, there’s still that much tension between Nick and Jessica (allegedly).

To make matters even weirder, Nick was on the flight with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey.

Eric was also on the flight, but apparently, he was in coach for some reason.

We’re guessing he and Jess were traveling with their kids. Despite rumors of Eric and Jessica getting back together, it doesn’t appear that there’s any desire to reconcile from either party.

Our younger readers might not even remember this, but Nick and Jessica were both catapulted to a whole new level of fame when their MTV series Newlyweds made them reality TV pioneers back in 2003.

Sadly, Nick and Jessica’s marriage didn’t outlast the show that documented it, and the couple called it quits in 2006.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but if the awkward encounter in first class is any indication, some wounds never fully heal.