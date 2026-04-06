Sydney Sweeney Frees the Nipple in Daring Crop Top

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Sometimes, the best advertisements are the kind that can’t go on billboards.

Sydney Sweeney shared a slew of photos, including several thirst traps.

In one, she’s rocking a crop top and freeing the nipple at the same time.

She truly is her own best promoter, drawing the eye to her clothing brand with a simple snap.

A smiling Sydney Sweeney participates in Vanity Fair’s polygraph test. Not usable in court, but potentially entertaining. (Image Credit: Vanity Fair/YouTube)

This is a powerful promo

Over the holiday weekend, Sweeney shared a photodump to Instagram.

“Still not sure about these dumps but here we go,” she captioned the array of photos and videos.

The snaps cover a wide range, from a selfie wearing light therapy masks to a video of her horseback to a cheeky dress selfie and more.

(There’s even a fantastic dog photo! It totally makes up for the jumpscare of the Eiffel Tower!)

Somehow, photo 18 — in which she’s flaunting a bra and letting her underwear show from under her pants — isn’t the pic receiving the most attention.

Item number 12 on Sweeney’s photodump is another mirror selfie.

This snap shows the actress wearing a lacy crop top.

(And it’s very clear that, though she’s wearing jeans, her underwear matches.)

The top isn’t merely lacy. It’s sheer. To be blunt, her nipples are pretty clearly visible.

Turtlenecks are a controversial design, and sometimes labeled as prudish. Clearly, there are some exceptions.

Being a very good sport, Sydney Sweeney answers the internet’s questions about her. (Image Credit: Wired/YouTube)

Her brand is getting a lot of attention

The top is from her own fashion brand, SYRN.

(It is pronounced “siren” but spelled differently for distinctive branding reasons. Yes, many pronounce it like CERN at first.)

Sweeney is her brand’s biggest and most powerful promoter. This is no exception.

And she’s freed the nipple before — on camera in scripted roles, but also for Variety‘s 2025 Power of Women back in October.

This time, she’s pushing Instagram’s infamously prudish rules to their limits to showcase her brand. And she’s definitely getting people’s attention!

Just a few years ago, Sweeney was actively leaning away from the tsunami of inappropriate attention that her body was receiving.

She is a famous, talented actress. While her looks obviously play into her acting — it is a visual medium, after all — the fixation on her breasts was not her focus.

More recently, it seems that either she or those advising her have had a change of heart. Possibly both.

Sweeney now seems to be using her body and her status as one of the most desired women on the planet to promote her brand and to gain followers and wealth.

Make no mistake: she’s an actress, and she cares about her art and her career. But if she can sell lingerie and bathwater and make bank while doing so, why not both?

Though Sydney Sweeney disappointed some fans with her GQ interview that avoided making any clear or useful statements, she left others feeling relief. (Image Credit: GQ/YouTube)

She’s been controversial in ways that she never intended

Truth be told, Sweeney’s pivot to using her body for marketing has left some disappointed. But it’s about more than that.

It likely has more to do with how the political right has used her as a symbol, which she has gone to great lengths to avoid commenting on in any meaningful way. Her political statements tend to be decidedly anodyne.

The longer that she avoids speaking of her values in an unequivocal manner, the longer that people can make up their own story behind her beliefs and intentions.

As a result, she and SYRN have grown more controversial over the past year than most had ever imagined. (Well, that and Jeff Bezos is an investor.)

Many hope that she’ll be clearer about her values when America is a little more normal, when petty tyrants are no longer in positions of power. Some consider that scenario a little too optimistic.