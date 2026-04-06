Glenn Allen Beeman III Killed Parents and Self in Double-Murder-Suicide Over Easter …

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Over the holiday weekend, a tragedy took place in Colorado.

Two estranged exes both died — both murdered.

Police discovered their son’s body at a second location. He appeared to have taken his own life.

They believe that it was he, Glenn Allen Beeman III, who committed a double-murder-suicide.

Throwback photos of Glenn Allen Beeman III with his parents prior to the deaths of all three have made the rounds as people react to the tragedy. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On Saturday, April 4, the Pueblo Police Department released a chilling statement.

“At approximately 1:01 a.m. on April 4, 2026, Pueblo Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 4th Street following reports of a shooting,” the statement began.

“ShotSpotter had identified multiple gunshot rounds prior to the 911 call,” the announcement added.

“Upon arrival,” police reported, “officers discovered two deceased individuals: one in the roadway and the other inside a vehicle.”

Those were later identified as the bodies of Glenn Allen Beeman Jr., 40, and Amanda Leigh Manion, 41.

This grave police announcement came on April 4, 2026. (Image Credit: Facebook)

“While gathering information on the scene to include suspect information,” the police announcement reads, “the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a separate incident.”

This was an incident “in Pueblo West with male who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

At this time in 2025, Pueblo had only experienced two confirmed homicides.

It was natural to suspect that three fatal shootings within the span of hours were not coincidental.

“Preliminary information is that this deceased male is the suspect from the double homicide,” the announcement shared.

The office of the coroner for Pueblo County confirmed the identities of the deceased. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Later, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the victims as Beeman Jr. and as Manion.

Only later did police learn that the man whom they had identified as “the suspect from the double homicide” would have such an obvious link to the victims.

He was 19-year-old Glenn Allen Beeman III.

Just a couple of months ago, Manion celebrated his birthday — albeit with odd phrasing — on social media.

Police emphasize that the investigation into all three deaths is still ongoing.

With a community looking for answers, local news in Pueblo shared what little they know about the double-murder-suicide. (Image Credit: KOAA 5)

When a young adult child murders both parents, there can be various motives.

The most common cause is abuse — either by one or both parents, or for which they blame the parents (such as by a family friend or religious mentor). However, that is not an exhaustive list.

It seems clear that the motives in this crime were not financial. If the crime involved substance abuse or mental illness, investigators have not divulged that at this time.

However, for the moment, instead of speculating wildly, we should remember that these are only preliminary findings. Investigators could discover that Beeman III was not the culprit, or that something else happened. We don’t know!

For now, extended family are grieving a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts are with them at this time.