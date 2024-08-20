Kyle Marisa Roth Cause of Death: What Happened to This TikToker?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Several months after controversial TikTok personality Kyle Marisa Roth was found dead, Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed what happened to this popular 36-year old.

According to the official report, Roth died from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis… which is an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on the heart muscle.

The manner of death was listed as natural.

(Entertainment Tonight/TikTok)

Roth’s toxicology report also found no signs of alcohol, although she did test positive for diphenhydramine, a common antihistamine, as well as mitragynine, an alkaloid often used for pain management.

Roth had built an online following by weighing in on various celebrity gossip items and sharing controversial opinions; she was known for a catchphrase:

“You want more? I’ll give you more.”

Her mother announced on LinkedIn in April that her daughter had died unexpectedly, writing at the time: “She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform…

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

We later learned, via Roth’s sister, Lindsay, that the TikTok user had passed away a few days earlier.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. [A]s a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay wrote online back then, sharing a photo of her late sibling.

Actress Julia Fox also mourned Roth on social media this spring.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report on Roth’s cause of death.

May she rest in peace.