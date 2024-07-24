Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris for President & The Rumored Fundraising Concert

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Taylor Swift formally endorse Kamala Harris for POTUS?

On Sunday, July 21, President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Democratic Party swiftly united, rallying behind the new candidate.

Rumor has it that Taylor Swift will throw her considerable clout behind Vice President Harris’ campaign, possibly even fundraising for her. Is it true? Swifties are already on board.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris is running for POTUS

Amidst concerns about his age, President Joe Biden bowed out, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run for the Presidency.

Vice President Harris confirmed at the time that she feels “honored to have the president’s endorsement.”

She added: “My intention is to earn and win this nomination. … “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

In the hours after President Biden’s announcement, numerous celebrities spoke out to endorse Vice President Harris’ candidacy.

More importantly, Democratic delegates also pledged their support alongside prominent donors and large segments of the party’s voter base.

But there’s another potential endorsement for Kamala Harris that millions hope to see: Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swifties are already mobilizing

On social media, including Twitter, Taylor Swift’s most dedicated fans are rallying behind the soon-to-be-official nominee.

From utilizing Taylor’s lyrics to using existing platforms to share excitement, buzz, and Taylor Swift news, fans are boosting Vice President Harris’ campaign on a grassroots level.

The results — combining political activism with a highly motivated base of voters — are pretty darn catchy.

https://twitter.com/Swifties4Kamala/status/1816136484409467208

However, what we’re seeing now is activism among Taylor Swift’s fans.

But, though we know that Taylor is no fan of disgraced former president Donald Trump, some wonder about her feelings on the 2024 Presidential race.

And even if she personally cheers for Vice President Kamala Harris, will Taylor publicly endorse her? Will she fundraise for her?

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Is Taylor Swift planning to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris?

Rumors have been claiming that Taylor Swift and Beyonce are planning a fundraising concert to support Kamala Harris.

That claim came from UK Discoverer, a site whose publication history indicates zero credibility.

While it is true that Beyonce has signed off on Vice President Harris using “Freedom” in her campaign, that’s about it so far. (Some might suggest that Kim Petras’ “Coconuts” would be a good fit … though the lyrics might be a bit much)

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at West Allis Central High School on July 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

However, Taylro Swift has previously endorsed Kamala Harris. In August of 2020, she signaled her enthusiasm as then-Senator Harris joined Biden’s ultimately winning ticket.

Then, in October of that year, Taylor posted: “Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the TV a lot.”

It is extremely likely that Taylor Swift is rooting for President Kamala Harris. Any official endorsement, however, has yet to be seen.