Tim Walz! Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor as 2024 Running Mate

Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 Presidential election… with multiple outlets confirming the news a few hours before Harris and her potential Vice President are scheduled to take the stage in Philadelphia.

This Pennsylvania event will mark the first time Harris and Walz hold a rally together as members of the same ticket.

Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Walz was elected Governor in 2018 and then won a second term in 2022.

He has been an outspoken advocate of Harris ever since she replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for President.

The 60-year old wasn’t initially considered a strong contender for Vice President, but has made national headlines over the past few weeks for his emphasis on just how “weird” many members of the Republican Party have become.

Led by Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, of course.

Tim Walz speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC press conference on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The press conference was held to address Project 2025 and Republican policies on abortion. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @walzforgovernor to be my running mate,” Harris wrote on Instagram this morning, adding via social media:

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep. It’s personal.”

Walz, for his report, responded on Twitter as follows:

“I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us.”

In a text message to supporters, Harris said she was “pleased to share” that she had selected Walz as her running mate, telling these folks:

“Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families. I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president.”

Walz is a former teacher, national guardsman and high school football coach who turned to politics in 2006 when he successfully ran for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in a historically Republican district.

After 12 years in the House, during which he became a senior member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Walz easily won the 2018 Minnesota gubernatorial race.

Tim Walz speaks to reporters after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on July 3, 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After Biden dropped out and Harris was endorsed by pretty much every member of her party, the aspiring Commander-in-Chief said in a statement:

“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

She’ll now be joined by Tim Walz as she continues to accomplish this goal.