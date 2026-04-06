Kendra Duggar’s Parents Launch GoFundMe For Legal Fees, ‘Safe Place to …

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It’s been a rough few weeks for Kendra Duggar.

First, her husband, Joseph Duggar, got arrested on child molestation charges.

Then, Kendra got arrested on child endangerment charges after cops searched her home and determined that she and Joseph had been locking their kids inside their bedrooms.

And now, her long-simmering feud against her own parents has exploded in epic fashion.

Joseph and Kendra discuss their first date on an episode of TLC’s ‘Counting On.’ (TLC)

The first sign of trouble came during one of Joe’s phone calls to Kendra during the period of time when he was still behind bars, but she had been released on bail.

(These days, they’re both out on bail — after Jim Bob Duggar shelled out $600,000 to spring Joe.)

All of the calls were recorded, and in one of them, Joe and Kendra laughed about the necessity of evicting her parents.

Turns out they weren’t joking. Kendra’s folks, Paul and Christina Caldwell, are living in a house owned by their daughter and son-in-law. But not for much longer.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported, Paul and Christina set up a GoFundMe page last week, explaining that they were “facing a difficult and urgent situation.”

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are married! Already! Not wasting any time, they tied the knot in September 2017. (TLC)

“My family is facing a difficult and urgent situation,” he wrote on the page (which has since been deleted).

“We are in need of support to cover legal fees and secure safe housing. This has been an incredibly stressful time, and we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and move forward,” he continued, adding:

“The funds raised will go directly toward legal representation to help us navigate the challenges ahead, as well as finding a safe place to live,” he continued. “Both are essential for our well-being and peace of mind.”

The situation has taken many fans by surprise, as Kendra used to be quite close with her parents.

Paul was even the Duggars’ pastor for a while, and you know how seriously the Duggars take their religion.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

But about a year ago the Duggars and the Caldwells began to feud for reasons that are not entirely clear.

Paul didn’t get into all of that in his GoFundMe, but he noted that he and Kendra are raising money because they are “in need of support to cover legal fees and [to] secure safe housing.”

“Thank you all so much for your care, concern, and prayers during this difficult time,” he wrote, adding:

“We have set up this GoFundMe to help cover the unknown expenses of legal fees and housing. Anything you can do is a help—even if it’s just prayer. Your support means the world to us as we work to rebuild and find safety.”

Needless to say, there’s a lot of drama in the Duggar family these days. And things will only get more tense as Joe and Kendra prepare for their respective trials.