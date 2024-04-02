Taylor Swift’s Officially a Billionaire: Her Net Worth As She Enters New Era

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift has a new, official net worth.

In October of 2023, we reported that Taylor Swift had reached billionaire status. The Eras tour’s colossal success eclipsed every other music tour in history.

But net worth is a complicated equation. Amidst so much speculation, the total estimated value of someone’s assets can fluctuate.

Forbes has made their official ruling. Is Taylor really, truly a billionaire?

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

According to Forbes‘ annual list of celebrity billionaires, Taylor Swift’s total financial value now exceeds $1 billion.

“The most famous newcomer is, of course, Taylor Swift,” the magazine explained on Tuesday, April 2.

Forbes went on to note that Taylor “whose record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Taylor’s near-exact net worth …

“The 34-year-old pop star amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune,” Forbes reported on Taylor Swift’s net worth.

The article explained that this figure is “based on earnings from the blockbuster tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate portfolio.”

For most people who are lucky enough to own a home, that house will represent the bulk of their net worth. For Taylor, her millions of dollars worth of properties are almost an afterthought beside the value of her music.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

There’s something singular about Taylor Swift becoming a billionaire

Forbes notes that Swift is the “first musician to hit ten-figure status” solely based upon her music — her songs and performances.

There are other musicians who are billionaires or near-billionaires. However, these musicians have usually opened other businesses — like, famously, Rihanna became a billionaire primarily through her Fenty brand.

With Taylor, it’s just her music. Her albums, her songs, and especially her titanic Eras tour.

Taylor Swift is seen onscreen during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift also received the ‘Artist of the Year’ award

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards crowned Taylor Swift the Artist of the Year on Monday, April 1. Taylor could not attend in person, but shared a pre-recorded video remotely with the audience.

”To the fans, it’s completely up to you to choose how you spend your time,” she graciously acknowledged. “What concerts you want to go to, what music do you want to make the soundtrack to your life.”

Taylor continued: “And to anyone who has included me in those choices, I’m so, so, so thankful for that.” She has 1.1 billion reasons to feel thankful!

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor has an album coming out

Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, goes on sale on April 19.

From the moment that Taylor announced the album at the Grammy Awards in February, the entire world knew that it would be a success.

It’s a great time to be a fan of Taylor Swift. Judging by her net worth, it is an even better time to be Taylor herself. The only ones losing out are people whom Taylor might expose in her lyrics.