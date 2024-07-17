‘The Voice’ Canceled: Should It Really Continue After The Last …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Should The Voice be canceled after 25 seasons? It’s up for debate amongst longtime fans who felt this past season was a big Zzzz.

Full disclosure: even if you feel like the show should be canceled, the reality is that after winner for season 25 was crowned on May 21, Season 26 AND Season 27 were green lit.

So, currently there’s no end in sight.

But with that said, there’s about to be another shakeup on the judging panel and the folks who are frustrated with the show right now are likely to be even more pissed next season.

So, is the show digging it’s own grave? Will season 27 truly be it’s last? Let’s discuss.

‘The Voice’ Isn’t Cancelled, But It Can’t Hold On To Judges

When Gwen Stefani left The Voice, the hottest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick, stepped into the coach’s chair. One pop singer filled in for another.

But when Niall Horan did his last swivel on the NBC talent show, The Voice replaced the One Direction alum with a country music duo.

Out of all the coaches from last season, half hailed from the same niche music genre. Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay (who may be “one” coach, but are certainly two people) are Country singers.

While neither Chance the Rapper nor John Legend come from a Country background, season 25 felt like a different show altogether with the change in lineup– and it’s alienated some longtime viewers.

Within hours of Season 25 premiering in late February, fans and viewers of The Voice expressed their disapproval.

Fans Call For ‘The Voice’ To Be Canceled

For example, Reddit denizens voiced criticisms ranging from calls for The Voice to be canceled to hoping that Season 26 is wildly different.

“I can’t be the only person annoyed that Country Western (CW) is overshadowing everything. If CW had its own show it would be better,” one redditor prompted.

“If the music industry picked the winner it would also be better,” the Reddit user continued. “America voting is a train wreck.”

Noting the poor judgment of voters, the Redditor pointed out: “Some of the world’s best singers would have been voted off the show. That is ridiculous.”

That same Reddit prompt continued: “I usually watch until the voting starts. This year that double team stunt makes the whole thing unwatchable for me.”

“Who thought it was a good idea to have 3 country judges,” one commenter demanded to know.

“I absolutely hate country music,” another expressed. “Having the country duo instead of someone different from all the rest is what they should have done. I’m not watching this season.”

An additional redditor chimed in: “I haven’t watched it yet maybe today but I have been fearing that. Especially the way the voting went last season.”

‘The Voice’ Ends On A High Note

While things may have started out rocky for the show, by the time the finale rolled around, a lot of the naysayers got on board.

A lot of that has to do with the singer who stole hearts and won the competition. Team Reba’s Asher HaVon impressed audiences through the season and then shine through to win the whole damn thing!

The Selma, Alabama native emerged as a frontrunner very early on and kept captivating fans week after week with his smooth vocal and big personality.

Singing songs by Beyonce and Whitney Houston, Asher also made history as he became the first openly queer singer to win the sho

This pleased some of the fans who were skeptical at first and paved the way for the show to carry on – for now.

Season 26 of ‘The Voice’ Is a GO – As is Season 27!

Despite the haters and those who think the show has lost it’s edge, the next season of The Voice is underway, and NBC has actually green lit season 27 as well.

The Voice is set to premiere on September 23, 2024 on NBC, with Carson daily back as host for his 26th straight year.

However, just like season 25, the panel will see a shake up once again. From the current lineup, only Reba is sticking around for season 26. Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend all are out, with the latter insisting he may return down the line.

And before you go and call him a liar, it seems to be a tradition now for old judges to make returns to the show. Case in point, while two newcomers will be swiveling into the panel (Hi, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé!), making her triumphant return is Gwen Stefani.

How long did she stay away? Not long! By season 27, she’ll be out again, replaced by another returning judge, this time one of the OGs. No, not Christina Aguilera (when is her comeback?!). No, it’s Adam Levine!

Maybe this is how the show has avoided cancellation for so long. They just keep employing stunt casting on the judges panel and people show up for it!

If it works, it works – but we have a feeling the trick might be played out.