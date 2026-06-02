Mackenzie Shirilla Threatens to Become ‘Life Coach’ After Prison

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Is this the best job for her?

Mackenzie Shirilla is in prison. She expects to be there for more than a decade, if not longer.

She has plans for after she leaves prison.

Shirilla doesn’t plan to be an uber driver. But she may have picked the next worse gig.

The infamous Mackenzie Shirilla appears in this mugshot. (Photo Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

‘A pillar of strength’

21-year-old Shirilla is currently serving 15-to-life an Ohio women’s prison.

At her bench trial, the judge found that she was legally responsible for the killing of her boyfriend and their friend in 2022 high speed crash, when she was 17.

TMZ got a hold of Shirilla’s phone call with her mother, Natalie. Prison phone calls are not protected by privacy laws.

According to the audio, she told her mother that she wants to become a “life coach” after prison.

At the earliest, her date of release is late 2037.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Mackenzie Shirilla is already thinking about life after prison … and it sounds like she's got big plans for what might come next. pic.twitter.com/UeK42PlAax — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2026

It is unclear if this call took place before or after the May 15 release of Netflix’s documentary, The Crash.

“All the things you have been experiencing. It’s so much,” Shirilla heard from her mother.

Her mom continued: “So many highs and lows, ups and downs. A pillar of strength, my love.”

“Yes, like, man. Like, I just wanna come home and just like … I don’t even know,” Shirilla said awkwardly.

“You’re going to be able to help so many more people than you already were, you know what I mean?” her mom suggested. “Just because of your experiences.”

‘I’ma be a life coach’

It sounds like Shirilla chewed on using her “experiences” to then “help” others before naming her potential new gig.

“I’ma be a life coach and stuff,” she proposed.

“I’m just going to be everything,” Shirilla continued. “I’ma do everything.”

One cannot help but think of another call between mother in daughter, in which Shirilla attempted to conceal her message in pig latin, as if this would make her words indecipherable to investigators.

Obviously, that did not pan out.

Some of her actions and statements have given the general public the impression that Shirilla feels no remorse for the deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

That is something that the parole board in 2037 may take into account when they consider releasing her.

Meanwhile, many have pointed out that Scott Flanagan — the father of one of her victims — has shown more thought and care than Shirilla or her parents.

Flanagan, like many of us, hopes that Shirilla will take her time in prison to mature into an adult and grow into a better human being.

Will it happen? We don’t know. But we have a long time to wait before we find out.