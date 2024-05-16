Why John Legend is Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 25

Reading Time: 3 minutes

John Legend won’t be swiveling around in a big red chair for much longer.

It turns out that fan rumors about a shakeup at The Voice after Season 25 were partially true. But it has more to do with coaches cycling in and out of the lineup.

John Legend will be leaving his coaching seat when The Voice returns for Season 26 in the autumn of 2024.

But why? Why is yet ANOTHER beloved judge abandoning ship?

John Legend attends City Year LA’s Spring Break at SoFi Stadium on May 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for City Year LA’s Spring Break)

John Legend leaving ‘The Voice’ for Season 26: I’m Too Busy!

On Tuesday, May 14, John Legend spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why he’s taking a break from The Voice.

“We’ve always got so many things going on,” the musician explained.

Legend then teased: “I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer.”

John Legend’s Tour and the Schedule Conflict

That is certainly true! Legend’s tour begins on May 31, and will not wrap until late summer — September 10, 2024.

It is very unlikely that he would feasibly be able to film for The Voice, which tapes in advance, and tour at the same time.

However, one summer tour doesn’t have to mean that John Legend walks away from the astonishingly successful talent competition for good.

John Legend attends The King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Has John Legend quit ‘The Voice’ for good?

During his interview, John Legend affirmed his intention to return to The Voice.

“I’ll be back,” he vowed. Just not for Season 26.

“If only I were actually going to take a break!” Legend then joked. Touring is more or less the opposite of taking a break.

John Legend’s Journey As a ‘Voice’ Coach

Legend joined The Voice as a coahc during Season 16. That was back in 2019.

This was a big year for the singer, as he actually won. Maelyn Jarmon was his team member — and also the winner.

Since then, however, Legend has had a run of bad luck, with no further wins under his belt. He also took a break from the show in 2023, for Season 23.

John Legend performs during Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School at the Philadelphia Film Festival at Philadelphia Film Center on October 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HBO)

Who will be a coach on ‘The Voice’ for Season 26?

The Voice coach Reba McEntire will return for Season 26, and so will Gwen Stefani.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will be joining as newcomers.

Dan + Shay, the show’s first coaching duo, and Chance the Rapper will also be taking a break for Season 26. As we have previously reported, the series is big on rotating coaches in an attempt to keep things fresh.