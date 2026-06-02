Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino: 'Jersey Shore' Star Reveals Plan to Run for Governor of Garden State

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Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino might be taking a page from the political playbook of Spencer “The Irritation” Pratt.

Yes, Spencer’s campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles has met with surprising success, and the former MTV star has a real chance at getting elected.

That success may have inspired fellow MTV alum Mike to announce plans to run for governor of New Jersey.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I’d like to save lives for the next three to five years with Archangel Centers, I’d like to have an Archangel Center in every [one of the] 50 states,” Mike told New Jersey’s News 12 this week, adding:

“After that, you know, I’ll introduce everybody to Governor Situation.”

Pressed about what party he might choose to run for, Mike demurred, saying:

“I can’t announce it yet, but I think the residents of New Jersey would like no property tax.”

In other words, he’ll likely follow the Pratt route and treat his personal rich guy pet peeve as the number one populous issue and run as a Republican. It’s working for Spencer!

In the meantime, with Jersey Shore wrapping up its run on MTV, Mike says he’ll be focusing on using his Archangel Centers to continue helping those who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

He told News 12 hat he’ll be “putting his reality TV career on pause to focus on opening more [Archangel] Centers” and then focusing on “his political career.”

With his career of service, Mike hasa stronger resume than most reality stars who might have aspirations of one day holding public office.

And (sadly) Mike and Spencer aren’t the only MTV alums who have their eye on the political arena.

Back in January, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham announced that she would be running for mayor of Austin.

Farrah apparently, thought that all mayoral elections take place on the same day, and she seemed quite confused when TMZ’s Harvey Levin informed her that the election won’t be held in 2028.

Farrah responded by offering up one of her signature word salads, saying (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup):

“I’m running local right now, so local is a little different than federal! I did say that my hope, after running local, is for district which is 2028. I do have hopes of running for district, but for right now, I’m going to stay in a non-partisan category, which is mayor.”

“I love that I jumped the gun!” Farrah later said of her premature announcement. “ … if someone misinterpreted their [date] and told me that, that’s OK too!”

Needless to say, Farrah’s political career is not off to the most promising start.

