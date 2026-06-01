Minnesota GOP Holds Moment of Silence for Derek Chauvin Days After Anniversary of George Floyd Death

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The Minnesota Republican Party is facing intense backlash after delegates at its state convention held a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, of course, is the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

According to multiple reports, the brief tribute took place Saturday morning during the party’s convention in Duluth.

A protester holds a sign with a photo of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The moment of silence was reportedly requested by a delegate and lasted approximately 10 seconds before convention business resumed. Party leaders later indicated the gesture was not part of the planned agenda.

The timing immediately drew criticism, as the convention occurred just days after the sixth anniversary of Floyd’s death, which sparked worldwide protests and renewed conversations about police brutality and racial justice.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder for Floyd’s 2020 killing and is currently serving his prison sentence.

Not surprisingly, the reaction from Democrats was swift.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution against Chauvin, issued a blistering statement condemning the tribute.

“I am heartbroken and frankly shocked,” Ellison said, calling the moment of silence “an act of profound cruelty” toward Floyd’s family and anyone who believes in accountability under the law.

He added that honoring Chauvin “dishonors the memory of George Floyd” and “wounds his loved ones all over again.”

The controversy comes as some conservative commentators continue to argue that Chauvin did not receive a fair trial. Those claims have fueled calls from some right-wing activists for a presidential pardon, though legal experts have noted that any federal pardon would not erase Chauvin’s state murder conviction.

Critics, meanwhile, were left stunned that a state political convention would choose to honor a man convicted of murder.

The Minnesota GOP has not issued a formal apology for the incident, and the moment has quickly become a flashpoint in the state’s political landscape heading into the 2026 election cycle.

What was supposed to be a routine weekend of endorsements and campaign planning has now turned into a national headline.

And judging by the reaction on social media, this controversy isn’t fading away anytime soon.