Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein: Are They Dating?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Lopez has locked lips with some of the most famous, most handsome men in the business.

Her romantic comedy co-star, Brett Goldstein, is apparently the best kisser of them all.

Does their incendiary on-screen chemistry translate to an off-screen romance?

Are they dating?

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein sit down and smile on ‘The Today Show’ on Tuesday, June 2. (Image Credit: NBC)

Are they dating?

Lopez and Goldstein’s on-screen chemistry in Office Romance is causing quite a stir.

Though the film does not hit people’s TVs until June 5 (on Netflix), the airline office entanglement film is drawing attention because of the stars.

Lopez and Goldstein are both attractive lead actors. He’s in his late 40s. She’s nearly a decade older.

And their chemistry is, to be blunt, insane.

Fans want to know if there’s a real-life romance between the two.

“We were very lucky,” Goldstein commented to Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show on Tuesday, June 2.

“When we first met on the Zoom, it was instant. We were laughing,” he commented.

“Yes, it was easy,” Lopez agreed of their chemistry. “I was like, ‘OK, it’s going to be great.”

During a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lopez had commented that her best onscreen kiss — out of so many — was Goldstein.

She echoed the sentiment to Guthrie.

Sorry, but they’re not dating

“Let me see if I can channel my best Andy because you know what everyone’s saying,” Guthrie segued.

“That you might actually be dating in real life,” she explained, as if Lopez didn’t know what she meant.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez recalled.

Guthrie even agreed, saying: “That’s true.”

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens,” Goldstein commented.

Host Savannah Guthrie chats with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. (Image Credit: NBC)

When Guthrie pushed for a clear, concise answer, Lopez admitted that she’d thought that she’d made it pretty clear.

“That was not an answer? It was an answer!” she objected. “Because (I’m not dating) all these people that they put me (together with in rumors).”

Lopez listed: “I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with, there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.” Fair!

Then, in case that wasn’t clear enough, Lopez spelled it out with: “Not dating.”

Goldstein chimed in: “Correct.”