Tom Sandoval SUES Ariana Madix For Sharing Explicit Rachel Leviss Video

The Rachel Leviss revenge porn trial has just taken a very unexpected turn, as Tom Sandoval is now suing ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for her role in the scandal.

As we reported earlier this week, a trial date has been set for Rachel’s suit against her former costars.

But now, a new layer of complexity has been added in the form of Tom’s lawsuit against Ariana.

Tom and Raquel’s romance has come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

The Tom-Ariana breakup was already quite messy. And now there’s a chance that the exes might wind up squaring off in court.

Here’s what we know so far:

Tom Sandoval Sues Ariana Madix For Distributing Sex Tape

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at the Honda Center on January 13, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Sandoval filed a suit in which he accused Ariana of “obtain[ing] access” to explicit videos of Leviss from his phone without “authorization or permission.”

He says she then created “copies” of the footage and “distributed” them to “Leviss and third parties.”

Ariana Claps Back

Ariana’s lawyer, Jordan Susman, called Sandoval’s lawsuit an “abhorrent” attempt to “torture” her and “shirk responsibility for the effects of his actions” in a statement issued to Us.

Ariana Madix attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims,” the attorney told Us Weekly.

Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos, insisted that the move from Sandoval was a “customary” one carried out with the goal of protecting his own best interests.

“This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party,” the lawyer said this week.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We aim to resolve this legal dispute with utmost respect towards all parties involved.”

An Act of Revenge?

In previous comments on the case, Ariana’s legal team alleged that Rachel’s suit was purely punitive.

They claimed it was filed with no intention other than exacting revenge against those who she felt had wronged her.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Ariana’s lawyers allege that Raquel “seeks to punish” and “blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with” Sandoval.

The lawyers allege that Raquel’s lawsuit is “an abuse of the legal process.” They add that it “does not seek to vindicate any cognizable rights.”

Instead, they claim, Rachel is attempting to limit Ariana’s right to free speech.

Ariana Madix attends as Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut In “Chicago” on January 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

How It All Began

The infamous Vanderpump Rules Scandoval began when Ariana discovered the explicit footage on Tom’s phone.

The controversy boosted the show’s ratings, but Rachel chose not to return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Predictably, interest in the show has plummeted as a result.

Now, it looks as though the scandals’ final chapter will play out in court.

And Rachel is once again poised to have the last laugh.