Why Gwen Stefani Left ‘The Voice’ After 10 Years & Her Plans To Return

Gwen Stefani left The Voice after 10 years as a beloved judge – but why!

Season 25 of The Voice is going to be a major adjustment for viewers. The panel is about to look a lot different without mainstays like Gwen and Blake Shelton.

Is Gwen departing amidst issues with Blake Shelton? Is she leaving to have Blake Shelton’s baby?

Contradictory speculation is running amok among fans. So what is the truth?

Gwen Stefani left ‘The Voice’ in 2023

In December of 2023, Season 24 of The Voice came to an end. Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend were coaches for the season.

This season, season 25 will feature Dan + Shay as the show’s first-ever coaching duo. Chance the Rapper will return, having coached on previous seasons. And John Legend and Reba McEntire will remain in their coaching chairs.

This means that Gwen Stefani will not be seated in the show’s red coaching chairs on Season 25. And this will be the second season in a row since the departure of Blake Shelton, her husband.

Why did Gwen Stefani leave ‘The Voice’?

At present, we don’t actually know if Gwen Stefani’s departure is temporary or if she’s done with The Voice for good. She has coached on and off since 2014, so she has earned the break either way.

However, Gwen spoke to Entertainment Tonight just ahead of December Season 24 finale.

“I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” Gwen revealed. That’s great news for her fans!

“I’ve been working on this for a long time,” Gwen shared.

“I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed,” she expressed, “where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.”

Gwen then continued: “I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old… It’s still so exciting and magical.”

Did Gwen Stefani leave ‘The Voice’ for something more personal?

Even if she is not prepared to advertise her departure as such, Gwen could be spending more time with her family.

That includes her husband, Blake Shelton. Infamously, the two met as coaches on The Voice … and bonded backstage after she shared the news of her ex-husband’s infidelity.

Gwen also has three children: Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. Even if she isn’t adding to her family at this time, she might just want more time with them.

Gwen Stefani is teasing exciting news for 2024.

Obviously, all that fans have for answers is Gwen’s excitement about new music. She is a musician, and the answer that she provided seems believable.

It is entirely possible that she’s looking forward to cycling back into her coaching gig. Millions of dollars per season makes a powerful incentive.

Or maybe she’s over her The Voice era and ready to continue enjoying her success.