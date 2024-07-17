Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet: Why Her Sisters Supposedly Don’t Trust Him

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Timothee using Kylie Jenner? Apparently, that’s what some of the people closest to her believe.

The Kardashians viewers have wondered if Timothee Chalamet will join Kylie on her family’s show.

After all, every relationship in that family has a reality TV debut … if it lasts that long.

But Timmy could find himself butting heads with some of the biggest influences (in every sense) in Kylie’s life: her sisters.

During the lengthy Season 5 preview at the start of the season premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner pose together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kylie Jenner seems to be in love with Timothee Chalamet

Reports paint a clear picture of Kylie and Timothee’s relationship. Things appear to be serious.

Though their public appearances have been few and far between, reports have linked the two since April of 2023. Dating for more than a year is a big deal.

However, sometimes a “big deal” means the love of your life. It can also turn out to be a tragic mistake. And in this case, some of those closest to Kylie reportedly feel that Timmy is a total misfire.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to a report by Life & Style, Kylie Jenner’s own sisters have major worries about Timothee Chalamet and their whole relationship.

“Timothee is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie,” an inside source observed.

“But when it comes to getting to know her family,” the insider then complained. “He’s put in almost no effort and doesn’t seem to want to.”

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Has Timothee even met Kylie Jenner’s family?

According to the report, he has met the broader Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, this has only happened a few times. And while it could always be Kylie holding him back, her loved ones allegedly view him with suspicion because of this.

“Sure, he’s come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie’s part,” the source claimed.

“And,” the insider continued, “the few times he has shown up, he’s spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them.”

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Wonka” World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

“Her sisters are telling her it’s a huge red flag,” the insider reported.

According to Life & Style‘s source, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall have advised Kylie “that if he [were] serious about anything long term with her, he’d be making a lot more effort with them.”

The insider then griped: “Instead, he’s giving the impression that he thinks the Kardashians are beneath him, which they obviously find so insulting, and they’re telling her it’s clear he’s just using her for a good time.”

Looking tiny on large furniture, Kylie Jenner laughs on an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Can this relationship survive her famous family?

According to the inside source, Kylie Jenner has told family “to stay out of her business” with Timothee.

“She insists the best way for her to protect what she has with Timothee is to keep him away from them,” the insider explained. The source then added: “And all the drama that usually follows Kardashian men.” There is no shortage of that.

Finally, the insider spelled it out. “She thinks the best chance she has of making this work long term with Timothee is for him to have very limited time or association with her family.”