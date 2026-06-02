Owain Rhys Davies Cause of Death: 'Twin Peaks' Star, 44, Passed Under Mysterious Circumstances

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

Owain Rhys Davies — the actor best known for his work as Agent Wilson on 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return — has died at the age of 44.

News of Davies’ sudden passing comes courtesy of a statement from his brother, who referenced “unanswered questions” surrounding the actor’s death.

Police officers gather outside of the county morgue as the remains of a fellow officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty arrive from the hospital on April 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away,” Rhodri Davies wrote on Instagram, adding:

“This news will come as a great shock to many.

“While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.

“The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.”

Rhodri concluded by promising to fill fans in once he and his family have more information:

“We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was,” he wrote, adding:

“We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements. In the meantime, we kindly ask for some privacy as we come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead.

“Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts.”

In addition to his work on Twin Peaks, Davies appeared on multiple television shows, including The OA.

He also appeared in several movies, including Alice Through The Looking Glass, and A Serial Killer’s Guide To Life.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to the Davies family during this incredibly difficult time.