Sean Strickland Beats Up Woman Who Resembles Dylan Mulvaney In Shocking Anti-Pride Month Post

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These days, middleweight champion Sean Strickland might be more famous for his controversial views than for his feats in the UFC ring.

And Strickland is now doubling down by posting a bigoted meme on the second day of LGBTQ Pride Month.

As you may recall, influencer Dylan Mulvaney found herself at the center of a surprisingly tense controversy when she partnered with Bud Light back in 2023.

Dylan Mulvaney attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dylan is a trans woman, and countless social media trolls bombarded both her and the beer brand with hateful comments in the wake of the collaboration.

And while the rest of the world might have moved on long ago, it seems that the matter is still at the forefront of Strickland’s mind.

Earlier today, he posted an AI-generated video in which he beats up a woman who looks a lot like Dylan.

“I’ve yet to see one rainbow flag. We’re back!!!” Strickland captioned the post, tagging Bud Light.

The initial Mulvaney partnership deal caused widespread debate, and Bud Light eventually caved to the pressure, losing the support of many LGBTQ folks and allies as a result.

But Strickland applauded the move in a video message he posted on social media:

“Hey guys, I’m on my way to training and I just found out Bud Light is a new sponsor (of the UFC), and God damn I applaud you guys. I’m so f–king proud of you guys for doing the right things after that f–k up,” he said at the time.

“You know how I feel about transgenders. I go f–king hard. Just what I do. I’m the biggest advocate of biological females. If I said my views on transgenders I would get kicked off Instagram,” Strickland continued, adding:

“I can not f–king wait to pick up a big ol’ Bud Light can and fix you Bud Light because you guys are doing the right f–king thing.

“I, Sean Strickland, a representation of the American people, am going to fix you Bud Light. Thank you for giving me money. Thank you for supporting my platform. I’m going to help you guys.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to why Strickland decided to dredge up the controversy again, three years later. But something tells us Dylan isn’t thrilled with the prospect of reliving that chapter in her life.