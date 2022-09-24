Instagram Model Claims Adam Levine Sent Her Nude Selfie, Was Into "Weird Kinks"

Simply put, things continue to get worse and worse for Adam Levine each and every day.

As you very likely know by now, the singer has been accused of reaching out to several women via Instagram, sending the sort of wildly inappropriate messages that no married man should ever send.

The allegations starting pouring in after someone named Sumner Stroh went public with texts Levine sent her at various points since 2021.

Including one he allegedly sent as recently as this past June.

Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine supposedly wrote to Stroh.

Indeed, Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child.

Following Stroh’s bombshell reveal, at least four other women came out with similar stories about their racy exchanges with Levine.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One of those women was another Instagram model who goes by the name Maryka.

She just spoke to In Touch Weekly and detailed the nature of the back-and-forths she had over the past year or so with Levine.

The influencer alleges she and the Maroon 5 frontman “started talking on Instagram a year ago” as friends, but “started sexting” after he wrote he and his spouse “had some issues” in their relationship.

“I assumed it was divorce,” Maryka tells In Touch, adding that Levine told her his marriage was “complicated.”

Photo via Getty Images for Baby2Baby

To be clear, Maryka says, she and Levine never slept together. But..

“He had some weird kinks, like he loved to be called ‘good boy,’” she alleges. “He often flirted with me.”

The model says that she ended communication with the ex-Voice judge after he texted her in a panic after his friend’s Instagram account was hacked.

“I thought that was weird, so I decided to quit with him and stop talking to him,” she says now.

“My last texts to him were telling him, ‘You should stop doing this stuff. You have a wife.’ And he told me he would’ve stopped.”

Adam Levine has been exposed as a cheater. (Photo via Getty Images)

On September 20, Maryka initially came forward with claims that the father of two had sent her inappropriate DMs.

In one exchange, Maryka shared her plans to take a break from Instagram, to which Levine allegedly responded:

“Distract yourself by f–king with me.”

YIKES, huh?

Photo via CBS

For his part, Levine has emphasized his lack of physical cheating… while confessing to some marital sins.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” the 43-year old wrote this past Tuesday morning.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Concluded Levine on this sensitive subject:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.

“We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

M