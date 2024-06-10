‘The Voice’ Season 27: Meet the Coaches, Premiere Date, & More

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A very handsome face is returning to The Voice next season, and he’s one fans are VERY familiar with.

The next season of the hit singing reality show is all set to air in Fall 2024. While some fans were concerned that the show was on the verge of being cancelled, others made sure to tune in faithfully every week to boost ratings.

And their loyalty paid off! Not only is the show coming back, but it already has it’s lineup for the next two seasons. While season 26 will air in 2024, coaches are already lined up for season 27 as well!

‘The Voice’ Season 27: Meet The Coaches, New and Returning!

NBC officially revealed its lineup of coaches for Season 27 (yes, Season 27!) of this beloved singing competition, announcing that Adam Levine will be back in his former red chair in 2025.

Joining Levine and fellow veteran John Legend will join forces with newcomers Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini.

John is among the longest serving judges on the panel. He sat in the chair for seven-season stretch from Seasons 16 through 22, then returned for Seasons 24 and 25. He’s taking off for Season 26 for other projects.

Bublé is making his Coaching debut on the upcoming 26th season, but he’s already so stoked, he’ll be on hand for the 27th as well.

While Ballerini will be a first-time Coach for Season 27, she’s well-known to The Voice audience. She served as an advisor for Team Kelly in Season 16 and she even stepped in as a Guest Coach, filling in for Clarkson during the Battles that year.

Levine was an original coach on The Voice, but he stepped away after Season 16.

Why Adam Levine’s Return is Such A Big Deal

The Maroon 5 frontman served as a panelist on the show for the show’s very first episode, alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

He then went through a pretty huge personal scandal, however, as his dirty texts to a model who is NOT his wife went viral back in September 2022.

Multiple models and/or social media users came out around that time and accused Levine of having inappropriate contact with them.

The artist addressed the rumors back then, and admitted that he had cheated in a way.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said via statement, adding:

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

In June 2023, Behati Prinsloo welcomed her and Levine’s third child and the spouses seem to be on perfectly fine terms at this point.

Next Season, On ‘The Voice’…

But before we can enjoy season 27 of The Voice, we first have to get through season 26! As such, a premiere date hasn’t been set for the 27th season, but if it follows the show’s regular schedule, we should be watching along in Spring 2025.

Coaches for the upcoming fall 26th season of the show, include Bublé, newcomer Snoop Dogg and the return of Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

In May 2019, Levine opened up about his surprising decision to leave The Voice in a lengthy note posted to Instagram.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he began in the message, concluding with praise for Shelton as follows:

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” he addressed the 47-year-old country star. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.

“Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”