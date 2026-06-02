Does Erika Kirk Have a Boyfriend? Here's What She Has to Say ...

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Last September, far-right conservatives placed a great deal of importance upon the death of Charlie Kirk.

These days, many of those same individuals are lashing out at Erika Kirk, his widow.

From her parenting to her handling of his far-right recruitment organization to her general demeanor, many conservatives are fed up with her.

Now, it’s claimed that she has moved on — showing PDA with a friend of her late husband’s. How will the right react?

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA stop in the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University on April 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Does she have a new man?

According to an account on what was formerly Twitter, an accounted called “Project Constitution” tweeted a big claim.

“Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND,” the post began. “She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel.”

The tweet went on to allege: “I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and fast.”

As the post continued, the author wrote: “A trusted eyewitness who knows the Beverly Hills Hotel scene personally saw Erika on Thursday evening May 14th at the ultra-exclusive, invite-only Bar 1912 getting very intimate with Blake Wynn.”

The tweet bluntly added: “They were hugging, kissing, and the witness says he had his hand on her ass.”

Whoever runs ‘Project Constitution’ appears to be dishing on some hot goss from conservative circles. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“She goes on to say Erika was also heavily intoxicated,” the post announced, writing: “This from the same woman who claims to be a devout trad Christian who doesn’t drink.”

The tweet went on: “The source also saw them shopping together earlier that day at Neiman Marcus.” That is an upmarket department store chain.

“Even more damning?” the post continued. “A quick search turns up nearly a dozen photos of Erika and Blake together at multiple events over time.”

The tweet explained: “They weren’t strangers. This looks like a relationship that was already happening.”

Wow, that’s interesting and big news — if true. But is it true?

Within hours, Erika Kirk moved to quash the claims that she’s moved on romantically. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime’

Mere hours later, Erika issued a reply, tweeting that “Every single word here is a lie.” Harsh!

“Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime,” she declared, referring to her late husband. “The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

Erika even specified her alibi, writing: “On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday.”

She continued: “Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”

Erika accused: “Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need.”

Blake Wynn, the other target of the claims, also responded to the post. (Image Credit: Twitter)

For the end of her tweet, Erika advised the original poster: “Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

“Blake Wynn here,” the other individual in the story tweeted in his own reply.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism,” he admitted, “but I am not dating Erika Kirk.”

Following Charlie Kirk’s death, his most ardent supporters were quick to pounce on anyone criticizing the deceased white nationalist, even those who simply quoted him. Hundreds of people lost their jobs (some of whom are making a lot of money in legal settlements).

But most of the criticism of Erika herself seems to come from the political right. Charlie’s fans don’t trust or seem to even particularly like his widow. The conservative war on women continues to target conservative women.