Is Reba McEntire Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Tonight’s Finale?

The latest season is about to come to an end, and there is a rumor that Reba McEntire leaving The Voice right after the finale.

The newly appointed judge who replaced Blake Shelton after his exit has already become a fan favorite.

So, if she leaves just as her time with the show is just getting started, that spells pretty bad news for viewers. Especially, since that would make TWO judges leaving next season!

So what’s the story here? Why are folks saying Reba is leaving The Voice?

Reba McEntire performs at Bridgestone Arena on October 21, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. ( (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Is Reba McEntire Leaving ‘The Voice’ Judge Panel?

Relax, Reba nation. Everything is fine on the western (music) front!

Reba addressed the speculation that she’s leaving The Voice in a social media message on February 25. Yes, this is a recycled rumor, one that started even before the new season took off!

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” the country star, 68, wrote on her Twitter page.

“These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product,” she added.

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen in 2023. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

Phew! Happy to hear it on all accounts, tbh!

But if the rumors had been true, it would’ve been a real kick in the teeth. The news circulated just one day before the season 25 premiere on Feb. 26.

Reba is returning as a coach for her second season in a row.

This year, the judging panel also includes John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan+Shay. But even if Reba isn’t leaving, one of the other judges is!

John Legend Quits ‘The Voice’

Reba is staying, but John Legend will be leaving his coaching seat when The Voice returns for Season 26 in the autumn of 2024.

He claims his music career is taking him away from his spinning chair, with a tour planned for the summer of 2024 that conflicts with the show’s shooting schedule.

His absence has many wondering if the likes of Blake Shelton will return to claim his chair. But that won’t be the case.

It’ll be his wife, Gwen Stefani!

Reba, The Original Choice

While no one is sure how the rumor started, it could be that some bloggers are picking up an old story from the start of The Voice.

Turns out, Reba was the original choice to be the “country” focused judge on the panel back when the show debuted in 2011.

Reba McEntire sings the United States national anthem before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Reba opened up about the missed career opportunity during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2020.

“I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’” she explained to Andy.

“I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job,’” Reba recalled, explaining, “I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it.”

Well, clearly someone changed their mind!

Reba McEntire attends “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

‘Voice’ Judges Don’t Last Long

In 2011, The Voice judge panel consisted of Blake, CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera.

Over the last decade, many stars have come and gone – and come back, only to leave once more.

Most recently, fan favorites Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson both exited the show, both for very different reasons.

But if you had a favorite judge, don’t count them out quick. You never know with reality TV!