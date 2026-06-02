Taylor Swift NOT Inviting Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss to Wedding: Why?

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will take place very, very soon.

The save-the-dates went out. Those who are invited very likely already know.

We don’t have the full list.

But we can safely name a couple of famous Taylor besties who likely won’t be attending.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tangential or fallen friends are NOT invited

The Daily Mail reports that Taylor and Travis didn’t exactly wing it with their wedding invitation list.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list,” an alleged inside source reported.

The insider explained that this is “because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever.”

Remember, Taylor and Travis’ nuptials will reportedly fall on July 3.

Save-the-dates already went out. If someone didn’t receive an invite, they’re likely not attending.

“She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day,” the alleged source elaborated.

The insider specified that this is important “especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years.”

But some of even the most important people in her life shouldn’t expect to attend.

“Over time,” the source warned, “some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”

Though the insider did not name them, two names come to mind: Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss.

Former besties seem like unlikely wedding guests

Blake and Taylor enjoyed a storied friendship. Blake’s kid’s voice even appears on one of Taylor’s songs.

But a couple of years ago, Blake became embroiled in a lengthy and punishing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The disgraced director alleged during his side of the lawsuit that Blake had used her friendship with Taylor to intimidate him. Taylor, meanwhile, seemed to resent being drawn into the courtroom, even indirectly.

Reports have since said that their relationship became strained as a result. It is conceivable that there is something — good or ill — that we don’t know about.

Regardless, at present, no one expects Blake to attend the wedding. It would be a fun surprise if she does!

Taylor and Karlie were famous friends who began publicly hanging out in 2013. Karlie was part of the “Squad” in the mid-2010s, even appearing in music videos.

Something happened. Reports are divided upon what.

Some believe that Karlie’s infamous marriage into the Kushner family was a sticking point. Scooter Braun was a guest at their wedding. None of that was likely to sit well with Taylor.

Others say that the rift happened even earlier — with clues showing up in “Reputation.” This may have been more personal, perhaps a misuse of Taylor’s spacious New York City residence.

Regardless, if Karlie shows up at Taylor and Travis’ wedding, it would be to bestow a curse upon the couple. That rift isn’t sad like the one with Blake, and it’s much older.