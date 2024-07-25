Taylor Swift Plans to Attend HOW MANY Kansas City Chiefs Games This Season?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These days, Taylor Swift is the world’s most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Sure, the team also boasts Paul Rudd and soon-to-be mother of three Brittany Mahomes among their diehard devotees.

But neither of them can create a stir just by showing up at Arrowhead Stadium, the way Taylor can.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Last year, Taylor attended Chiefs games whenever her busy schedule allowed it.

It wasn’t always easy, as Taylor tours relentlessly.

But with the help of a private jet and a fierce desire to see her boyfriend catch touchdown passes, Taylor was able to cheer on Travis Kelce throughout most of the Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl season.

Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce Is the Ultimate Swiftie

As USA Today points out, Travis is just as supportive of Taylor’s career.

He recently popped up at Eras Tour shows in Argentina, Australia, Singapore, France, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany.

As fans have noted, Taylor has the habit of changing a “Karma” lyric and singing about “the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” whenever Travis is in attendance.

But with Chiefs training camp beginning this week, Taylor and Travis will be forced to return to a long distance relationship.

Taylor Swift looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Fortunately, they’ll only be separated for a few weeks.

How Many Kansas City Chiefs Games Will Taylor Swift Attend in 2024?

Once the season gets underway, you can be sure Taylor will spend a lot of time cheering on the Chiefs.

How many games will she attend, exactly?

Well, according to USA Today, Taylor will only be free for one of the Chiefs’ three preseason games in August.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

But after that, her tour goes on a break for a few weeks and then returns to North America for a string of shows in Canada.

That means that Taylor will be able to attend 14 of the Chiefs’ 17 regular season games!

She’ll likely be in attendance at Arrowhead when the Chiefs open their season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Taylor might have to miss a few games in order to entertain Swifties north of the border.

But she’ll probably be on hand for most of the season, concluding with a Chiefs-Broncos around January 5.

We didn’t know if there’s any truth to the rumors that Travis is planning to propose to Taylor soon.

But there’s a very good chance that Travis will earn yet another ring in what might be his final NFL season.

