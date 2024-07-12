Brittany Mahomes Pregnant With Baby #3! See Adorable Announcement!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Brittany Mahomes’ pregnant again! The ultimate Chiefs WAG is expecting her 3rd child with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their announcement is the cutest thing ever!

We’re so happy for them – wonder what Taylor Swift will send as a gift!

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife, Brittany, after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes Pregnant: See Announcement

“Round three, here we come”

That’s how Brittany told the world on Instagram that she’s expecting another baby!

Brittan debuted her baby bump in a skintight white dress in the social media upload.

Patrick matched her VIBE in a white shirt of his own as the high school sweethearts watched their little ones, a two-year old daughter named Sterling Skye and a one-year-old son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, play with ultrasound photos.

The sweet announcement video was set to “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars. No word yet if they are expecting a boy or a girl!

There Were Rumors of Brittany Mahomes Was Pregnant

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Speculation started to run rampant around the Internet last year due to the 28-year-old’s collaboration with pharmaceutical company Kaléo to promote their Auvi-q allergy injector for infants.

In a promotional video for this brand — posted to Instagram on Wednesday — Brittany Mahomes recounts a scary experience she had last summer when her baby son was rushed to the hospital due to a peanut allergy.

Brittany is holding her children on her lap in this footage.

“I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies,” says Mahomes on tape, adding:

“I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like, if it was to happen to a child.

“Based on my experience, a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes, wife and daughter of Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, are seen on the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This is clearly a very helpful and it could even be a life-saving message.

But Brittany’s words are NOT what many folks out there are focusing on at the moment.

Yes, many viewers praised Mahomes for sharing her story, but an item in Bronze’s hand caught the attention of at least some social media users.

Did Brittany’s Son Bronze Break the News Of Baby #3?

“I thought bronze was holding a pregnancy test,” wrote one individual in response to the video.

A bunch of commentators agreed, with one stating in reply: “I’m glad I’m not the only one!”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 11, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Newsweek, the magazine actually reached out to Brittany Mahomes for a comment on this pregnancy rumor.

The outlet didn’t quote the entrepreneur, but a representative for Kaléo says the toddler is simply holding a toy in the video, not a pregnancy test.

Which makes a lot of sense, in our opinion.

“Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority,” Mahomes says in the caption of the aforementioned advertisement.

This is how it should be, of course.

How Brittany Stopped The Rumors Before With Bikini Photo Shoot

If you need more proof that another baby is not yet on the way for the football couple, look no further than Brittany’s daring new role:

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model!

Brittany made her ‘SI Swimsuit’ debut as a 2024 Rookie for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue.

Along with the photos being absolutely dynamite, in the announcement for the spread, SI definitely called her a mother of 2, not 3.

But that was then. This is now! Congrats to the growing MVP family!