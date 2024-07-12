Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans: Could They Be Hitched By …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning the “wedding of the century?”

Roughly one year after the A-list couple kicked off their relationship, there are rumors that Taylor and Travis are ready to walk down the aisle.

One insider says the planning process is already underway, and the ceremony will be one for the ages.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Currently Planning a Wedding?

According to a new report from Life & Style, the planning process ramped up in recent weeks after Travis attended the wedding of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards Helaire.

Taylor wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, but Travis rushed right back to her after June 29 nuptials.

“Taylor’s face lit up when she spotted him,” one insider tells Life & Style. “They both looked so happy to be together again.”

Another source says Taylor and Travis “are still on cloud nine” one year into their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“They can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other and have discussed making things official.”

Is Travis Ready to Pop the Question?

So when will Travis finally propose?

The source adds that the Chiefs tight end has “met with a high-end jeweler several times” and is eager to propose.

“They’re eager to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife. It’s going to be the wedding of the century!” says the insider.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Taylor and Travis are both clear they’ve found their person and love talking about the future, including their wedding.”

The insider claims that the couple is hoping to tie the knot next spring or summer.

“Taylor and Travis are leaning toward an outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” adds the source. “Their proposed guest list is already at 300 people.”

Travis and Taylor’s Celebrity Guest List Revealed?

The insider says that Taylor and Travis are planning to invite a wide array of A-listers, including music legends like Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Taylor would love them to sing something,” says the source.

And naturally, close friends of Taylor’s, such as Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez will be on hand.

“She’s torn on whom to choose as maid of honor,” says the insider. “Blake or Selena?”

What’s the Price Tag For This Star-Studded Soiree?

Of course, Taylor and Travis “are intent on footing the bill for private flights and lodging for guests,” says the source.

“Taylor’s waited a long time for this moment, so she has no problem going all out. They could end up spending as much as $3 million!” the insider adds.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

And not surprisingly, Taylor is already thinking about her dress.

“She’s narrowed down her dream picks for her bridal gown and two other designer outfits,” says the insider.

“She looked at a whole bunch of options from Versace, Vera Wang, Elie Saab and others.”

And it wouldn’t be a major occasion in the life of Taylor Swift if if didn’t include an original song!

“She’s even planning to surprise Travis by writing and performing a special song in honor of their big day,” the source claims. “Their wedding is going to be an event to remember, to say the least.”

So we might have to wait a bit for Taylor’s wedding era, but you can be sure her fans will be ready when the day arrives!