Taylor Swift Eras Tour: It’s Coming to an End!

We all knew this day would come, didn’t we, Swifties?

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t still painful.

During the 100th show of her wildly successful Eras Tour in Liverpool, England on June 13, Swift confirmed to the long-running concert series is finally coming to an end.

It will wrap up in December.

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE — (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift told the sold-out crowd at Anfield Stadium.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

So there we have it.

Based on this information, it sounds like the final stops are scheduled for Vancouver between December 6-8.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP) (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

The very first Eras Tour concert took place on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Covering tracks from all of the superstar’s studio albums, the tour became the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

It has also turned Swift into the most popular recording artist possibly in history, while featuring such opening acts as Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle and Gracie Abrams.

Swift previously called the Eras Tour “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

Taylor Swift, also known as Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift added on stage at this latest show.

“It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

The tour has kept Swift away from boyfriend Travis Kelce at times, although he’s stopped by as many venues as his schedule has allowed to support his lover.

It has turned Taylor from a beloved artist into a true, all-time icon.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Swift thanked the rain-soaked fans in Liverpool and around the world for their ability to turn the Eras Tour into the cultural phenomenon that it has clearly become.

“You have done so much to be with us, right?” Swift said.

“You’ve made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation.

“I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you. Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows.

“So, thank you.”

We think we speak for everyone on the planet when we say in response: No, Taylor Swift, thank YOU.