Nick Cannon Admits to Sexist ‘Double Standard’ With His Many Children

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One begins to wonder why it never seems to be a normal guy who churns out a dozen kids.

In a new interview, Nick Cannon admits to a sexist “double standard” when it comes to his eldest kids.

His son is not only allowed but encouraged to date.

His daughter — the exact same age — is not. Gross, dude.

Nick Cannon speaks onstage during WayMaker Men’s Summit Presented By BET Experience â€“ Day 2 at The Beehive on June 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

‘It’s absolutely a double standard’

On the Saturday, May 2 episode of The TMZ Podcast, Cannon admitted how sexist he is as a parent.

This is never more obvious than when it comes to how differently a parent treats twins.

His eldest, Moroccan and Monroe, his most normal-named children — whom he shares with Mariah Carey — both just turned 15 on Thursday, April 30.

“My son [Moroccan] has been dating, and I’ve allowed it, I encouraged it,” Cannon shared. “And my daughter …”

“I hope you’ve been allowing it and encouraging that, too,” the host responded. Unfortunately, Cannon’s answer was truly hopeless.

“No, absolutely not,” Cannon asserted. Yikes!

“First of all, it’s absolutely a double standard …” he acknowledged, which is arguably worth something.

“And I know I get in trouble a lot ‘cause I say things with my chest,” Cannon whined.

“But there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter,” he claimed.

Yes, there is. But only because parents so often make it so. Parents like Cannon.

‘I am more protective of my daughter’

Of course, Cannon, who has conceived twelve children with half as many women, warns that there are some rotten men out there.

“I am more protective of my daughter because there [are] things out there that I have to protect my daughter from,” he argued.

“Like, as we know, there are a certain type of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from,” Cannon added, presumably while looking into a mirror.

Even so, he shared that it’s a “different conversation” with Moroccan, because he apparently thinks that nothing bad can happen to a teen boy on dates.

“If somebody puts their hands on my daughter, I’m going to jail,” Cannon ranted. “If some man puts his hands on my daughter, it’s my worst nightmare because I am going to jail forever.”

“We made a deal. If she can explain to me what’s going to happen on these dates, then she can go,” Cannon taunted.

“‘Your twin brother can go with you.’ That’s what I do,” he continued. “But you ain’t going one-on-one with no little bastard anywhere.”

What’s truly alarming about all of this is that it’s clear that Cannon feels that this is justified and perhaps even acceptable, rather than brazen sexism.

It’s normal to care about your children and their safety. Having a double-standard like this is not only sexist, but it potentially puts both teens at greater risk.

As any child of strict parents knows, when you’re forbidden from doing things, you have to become an exceptional liar. That’s an important life skill, but it can also mean getting into bad situations that you can never tell your parents about.

Anyway, Cannon is says that he’s scared about Monroe going off to college in a few years. One can only hope that she won’t meet anyone like him there.